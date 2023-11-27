Emergency veterinary practice in Brighton closes for good today

Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services (VSES), which for more than two decades was the greater Rochester area’s only 24/7 emergency veterinary practice, closes for good at 6 p.m. today, Monday, Nov. 27.

On Sunday, VSES Employees for Change, a group of unionized employees, wrote on Facebook:

“It's been an honor to serve the pets of our community and their humans. Most of us are pet parents and are as worried as all of you are. Please keep your pets as safe as you can. Use leashes, keep their heads in the car, keep them away from things they shouldn't eat and, spay/neuter them. … Be kind to your veterinarians and their staff. They're there because they care about your pet and are doing the best they can.”

For the time being, Rochester residents with pets needing emergency care at off hours will now have to drive out of town to get it:

Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center is 79 miles west of Rochester at 3930 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. It can be reached at (716) 662-6660, and its website is opvmc.com.

Veterinary Medical Center of Central New York is 92 miles east of Rochester at 5841 Bridge St., East Syracuse. Its phone number is (315) 446-7933, and its website is vmccny.com.

Cornell Animal Hospital, 97 miles east and south of Rochester at 930 Campus Road, Ithaca, can be reached at (607) 253-3060. Its website is vet.cornell.edu/hospitals.

VetTriage.com offers online consultations for a fee.

Meanwhile, three local veterinarians are working to open a nonprofit emergency veterinary hospital in January at 1150 University Ave. that would offer overnight and weekend hours.

They are accepting donations toward that goal on their website, rocemergencyvet.com.

In August, after twice cutting clinic hours, VSES’ owner, Texas-based Thrive Pet Healthcare, announced the practice would close, citing a shortage of veterinarians.

VSES Employees for Change — around 130 veterinary technicians, assistants and front desk staff — allege the decision resulted from “corporate greed.”

