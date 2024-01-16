Emergency warming centers available

Jan. 15—With especially low temperatures remaining in the forecast through week's end, some area residents may be pleased to know there are places available where they can go to warm up (and stay warm) in the event they are having problems with their home heating systems of don't have a home.

In Decatur County, Washington Township Trustee Beverly Hunter Rivera has announced the following warming center locations where overnight shelter may also be available in some cases.

"These facilities are open to those who do not have a warm, safe place to stay over the next few days during this intense cold weather," Rivera said.

Anyone can go to any of these locations; it doesn't have to be the closest to where you live.

Heritage Bible Church, 917 N. Michig

* an Avenue, Greensburg (across from Buy Right Auto), will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

* Greensburg Community Bread of Life, 720 Randall Street, is open from 3 to 5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. This week, they will extend those hours to noon to 5 p.m. for anyone that wants to come early and get warm. Computers will be available to anyone who needs to use one from noon to 3 p.m. Food will be served from 3 to 5 p.m., as usual.

* The St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department was open Sunday and Monday. Check their Facebook page for possible additional days.

* The Adams Volunteer Fire Department was open over the weekend, and overnight shelter can be arranged if needed by calling Chief Jones at 812-593-9747. Follow their Facebook posts over the next few days to stay informed of their hours.

"Please use these facilities if needed," Rivera said. "If you are able to support them or want to volunteer, contact them and see how you can help."

Donations of hats, gloves, coats and blankets may be taken at each location.

If you know where there are people living on the streets or in their cars, let them know about these emergency shelters or contact Rivera and she will attempt to reach out to them.

She will also do what she can to make arrangements for people with limitations on where they are allowed to go or places they are allowed to visit.

"I can work with you to make sure you can be safe as well," Rivera added.

Call 812-663-5501 for assistance or with any questions.

In Rush County, Brad Hatfield, on behalf of Robert L. Jenkins American Legion Post 150, 221 N. Perkins Street, Rushville, made it known on social media that the Legion is available for use as a warming shelter if needed.

Hatfield may be contacted at 765-570-3485.

"We will do what we can for the community," he said.

Sunday, Rush County Emergency Management made a Facebook post stating, "We have opened the [Rush County] courthouse for an emergency warming center.

"This is a place to warm up and maybe recharge a phone. No additional amenities will be provided," the post states.

As of Monday afternoon, these are the only warming centers that had been brought to the attention of the Daily News.