Emergency workers responding to 'aviation incident' in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Emergency vehicles with flashing lights wait outside the Fort Smith airport Tuesday morning. (Carla Ulrich/CBC - image credit)

Emergency workers in Fort Smith, N.W.T., are responding to what the town is calling an "aviation incident".

In a post to the town's official Facebook page at around 9:40 a.m. MT, officials wrote, "Please be advised that an aviation incident occurred this morning. This is a new situation, and the Town of Fort Smith is preparing to respond and provide support in any way."

The town asked residents to stay away from the area "to allow emergency response experts the ability to respond accordingly."

Fire trucks, police cars and ambulances could all be seen at the airport with lights flashing.

Fire and police crews are not permitting people to enter.

More to come.