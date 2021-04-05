Emergent gets $23 million additional order for vaccine production

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed J&J logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc said late on Sunday that a key U.S. agency has increased an order, related to the manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, by $23 million.

The amount will be used to purchase biologics equipment specific to J&J's vaccine and support the potential manufacturing expansion at the company's Baltimore Bayview facility, the company said in a statement.

Emergent also said that it will agree to a mutual ramp down of manufacturing of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine bulk drug substance.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Young Pakistanis rush to purchase Russian vaccine as private sales open

    Thousands of Pakistanis rushed to get inoculated in the first round of commercial sales of COVID-19 vaccines that began over the weekend, with vaccination sites in the southern city of Karachi saying on Sunday they had already sold out. Pakistan is currently offering free vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and people over the age of 50, but the drive has thus far been slow, and last month the country allowed commercial imports by the private sector for the general public. The first round saw the commercial sale of the two-shot Russian Sputnik V to the general public for about 12,000 Pakistani rupees ($80) for a pack of two doses.

  • Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine not associated with neurodegenerative disease

    A January research paper shared widely on social media falsely claims COVID-19 vaccines can cause prion and other neurodegenerative diseases.

  • MLB: All-Star Game leaves Georgia to protest against voting law

    Major League Baseball announced they are moving the 2021 All-Star Game and Draft out of Georgia.

  • The cast of 'Trial of the Chicago 7' on their SAG Awards win

    Logging in from around the world were Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, John Carroll Lynch, Ben Shankman and other members of Aaron Sorkin's historical courtroom drama. After winning the guild's top honor, the cast spoke briefly with The Associated Press in an interview recorded Thursday before Sunday's broadcast of the pre-taped awards.

  • Jordan accuses prince of plot to destabilize country

    Jordan's government is saying that its former Crown Prince - who claims he's under house arrest - has been involved in a plot that would have disrupted the country's security.The plot is said to involve an unnamed intelligence agency and several high profile figures have been detained.Prince Hamza, half brother of King Abdullah, vehemently denied involvement in a video statement given to the BBC.His mother, former Queen Noor, is calling the allegations a, quote "wicked slander" against her son.And on Twitter said she prays for justice for innocent victims.The unfolding crisis within the royal family is likely to damage Jordan's image as a pillar of stability in the Middle East. But several allies, including Britain, the United States, Saudi Arabia and UAE, have released statements of support for King Abdullah.On Sunday, the Deputy Prime Minister said Prince Hamza had been under investigation for some time.And, that a foreign intelligence service had contacted the prince's wife to organize a plane for them to leave the country.King Abdullah removed Prince Hamza from his position as heir to the throne in 2004, in a move that consolidated his power.Although he has been marginalized for years, Prince Hamza has angered authorities by forging ties with disgruntled figures within powerful tribes.Such groups have recently been calling for protests against perceived corruption, in a country where unemployment has reached record levels.

  • Trump slams Biden on infrastructure

    Says $2-trillion bill will ‘destroy’ economy.

  • "We're Very Worried" About This COVID Variant, Health Expert Says

    COVID variants spreading worldwide threaten to prolong the pandemic and require a global response, said epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, on Sunday.During an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Osterholm about the severity of a coronavirus mutation called E484K, nicknamed 'Eek,' which has been found in hospitalized patients in Japan and is known for evading the protection of vaccines. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.Global Strategy to Fight Variants Needed"I'm concerned about all the variants," said Osterholm. "Before November, we really didn't understand that this virus would mutate as it does, and that in terms of its mutations, it can do one of three things. One, it can be much more infectious. Two, it can cause more severe illnesses. Or three, in some instances, it can actually evade the immune protection from the vaccine or from having previously been infected. If you're talking about that particular variant, it is one that does evade the protection of the vaccine or natural infection. Not totally, but it surely compromises them. We're very worried about this."Osterholm added he was "even more worried about what's coming down the pike over the next several years" because of uneven vaccine distribution worldwide. "Ten countries have received about 80% of the vaccine," he said. "Thirty countries have not even seen a drop of it. If we continue to see this virus spread throughout the low- and middle-income countries, unfettered, they're going to spit out variants over the course of the next years that in each and every instance could challenge our vaccines. "This is why we need not only a U.S. response, but we need a global response to get as many people in low-and middle-income countries vaccinated," he said. "So we don't risk the capability of our own vaccines right here. Now, this is about vaccine security."RELATED: Doctors Say “DO NOT” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine.COVID Still "Category 5 Hurricane" in the U.S.As for right now, the U.S. is in "just at the beginning" of a surging fourth wave of the virus, Osterholm said. "At this time, we really are in a Category 5 hurricane status with regard to the rest of the world," he said. "We will see in the next two weeks, the highest number of cases reported globally since the end of the pandemic."Over the past year, surges in the upper Midwest and Northeast have been followed by increases in cases in the South and Sun Belt. In recent weeks, hot spots have appeared in the Northeast, Michigan and Minnesota. "We're just at the beginning of this surge. We haven't even really begun to see it yet," said Osterholm. "I think it was a wake-up call to everyone yesterday when Michigan reported 8,400 new cases. And we're now seeing an increasing number of severe illnesses and ICU hospitalization in individuals who are between 30 and 50 years of age who have not been vaccinated."RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting SickHow to Survive This PandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • U.S. says 165 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine been administered so far

    That is up from the 161,688,422 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 207,866,645 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. A total of 7,742,126 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

  • Returning to the Office Sparks Anxiety and Dread for Some

    A year after the pandemic abruptly forced tens of millions of people to start working from home, disrupting family lives and derailing careers, employers are now getting ready to bring workers back to offices. But for some people, the prospect of returning to their desks is provoking anxiety, dread and even panic rather than relief. Martin Jaakola, a software engineer in Minneapolis, never wants to go back to the office and is willing to quit if the medical device company he works for says he must. “I can’t honestly say that there’s anything about the office that I miss,” Jaakola, 29, said. People like Jaakola say last year proves that people do not need to sit cheek by jowl to be productive. Working at home is superior, they say, because they are not wasting hours in traffic or on crowded trains. Far better to spend that time with family or baking sourdough bread. And they do not have to worry about getting sick to boot. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times These people are not on the same wavelength as David Solomon, the Goldman Sachs chief executive, who in February called remote work “an aberration that we’re going to correct as quickly as possible.” Yet many companies are falling over themselves to appeal to office-reluctant workers. Salesforce says its work-from-anywhere approach would “unlock new growth opportunities” and “drive greater equality.” Spotify describes its flexible work policy as a “jewel in our Talent Attraction crown.” Target, Ford Motor Co. and PricewaterhouseCoopers say they are going to let office workers work remotely more frequently. Even Wall Street banks where employees often while away hours at their desks to be seen by the boss are preaching the gospel of flexibility. JPMorgan Chase is telling some workers they can cycle in and out of the office. How long will employers remain flexible? When the pandemic loosens its grip, bosses could well demand that people file back in, and pronto. Some leaders, including Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York, have already called people back. Amazon told employees Wednesday that it expected “to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline.” Amy C. Edmondson, a Harvard Business School professor who studies human interaction, has been advising financial firms, consumer products businesses and universities. She said many executives were spooked that they will lose their best people if they are not flexible. But she said some managers might now be going too far. Teams need to get together to get stuff done. “Just because we’ve managed to weather this storm doesn’t mean it’s an optimal way to work,” Edmondson said. “If you’re in a shipwreck and a piano top floats by, it becomes a lifesaver. But it’s not the way you would have designed a lifesaver.” But many employees said that the pandemic gave them free time they do not want to give up. Several people said they felt less beat down because they were not spending time in cars and on trains or buses. “I’m not excited to go back to the office,” said Tracie Smith, who has an hour commute each way to her job as an analyst at California State University, Fullerton. In March, the university told Smith to come back in July, but it is not clear how often she will have to go in. “My fear is that, given the opportunity, they’ll take all of it away, and we’ll be back to 8 to 5 in the office again,” she said. “But the pandemic has shown that there are alternatives that work well.” For the first time in decades, Smith, 49, said she felt rested because she is not getting up early to commute. Over breaks or during lunch, she dispensed with laundry or grocery shopping rather than using up precious evening hours. While she has, at times, been lonely and is looking forward to kibitzing with colleagues and students, she does not want life to return to its previous grind. “I feel like a whole person. I am living an actual life every single day instead of trying to cram it into a day-and-a-half on the weekend,” Smith said. “It’s definitely making me reevaluate my work-life situation.” Plenty of people are eager to return to the office, especially younger workers who feel they have more to lose by being away. Sheeta Verma, 21, a recent graduate, was hired early last year before the pandemic shut down the offices of her tech firm Neurable, based in Boston. “Being the youngest in the office, I don’t get to connect with my colleagues, and it’s important that I connect to get to know them, understand their mindset, how they learn and how they grew their careers,” Verma said. Yet even Verma wants her employer, who has not yet set a date for a broad return of employees to the office, to let her work from home some of the time, a hope shared by experienced workers like Deborah Paredes, who works at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Paredes commuted one hour each way from her home in Palmyra, New Jersey, to her desk before the pandemic. She is not interested in resuming that trek daily. Some of Paredes’ concerns are about her health. She has had both COVID-19 vaccine shots, but she has asthma and an autoimmune disorder. “I don’t fancy being packed into an elevator with all of the people and the trains. It just seems silly,” Paredes, 59, said. “Who decided we needed to leave our homes and go to an office to work?” Paredes also believes she got a lot more done working at home. A self-described introvert who is easily distracted, she liked working at her own pace without standard office interruptions. “I can wake up, go for a jog and be working by 8:30, and sometimes I’ve worked until 10 at night, and I don’t feel resentful about that because I’m on a roll,” she said. “But there’s no way I could have been in the office until 10 p.m. working.” Some companies spent the past year trying out different models to figure out which one works best. Last fall, after some of the restrictions had eased in Germany, Trivago, a travel company based in Düsseldorf, let employees work remotely three weeks of the month and then spend one week in the office. The office weeks were designed for collaboration and were treated like celebrations, with balloons hanging from the ceilings and employees plied with coffee and muffins, said Anja Honnefelder, the chief people officer and general counsel of the company. But the experiment failed, she said. “We saw that many of the people only came back for two or three days during the week because it felt unnatural, all of the social interactions,” said Honnefelder, who described her staff as young and made up largely of software engineers and data scientists. “They felt like they couldn’t get their work done and that it was disorienting.” So in January, Trivago announced that employees would come back to the office two days a week, but it has not been able to implement the plan because Germany has imposed new restrictions because of a rise in coronavirus cases. “What we think will happen is that employees will use the two days to socialize, have extended lunches and work with their teams because they know for the rest of the week they will have time to focus and manage their own work and not be distracted,” Honnefelder said. The ability to focus on work without distractions from other employees is the main reason Jaakola, the Minneapolis software engineer, does not want to return to the office. He admits he finds dealing with other people kind of “draining” and hopes his company will not force him to return to the office, even for a few days a week. “My sense is that my company will try to go back to how things were before, and I think they’ll quickly realize there are a lot of remote possibilities out there for us,” he said. “If they try to force us to come in without a legitimate reason, I can get another job if I don’t want to come in.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • No entry without proof of vaccination: How some are taking the new guidance from state

    No entry without proof of vaccination: How some are taking the new guidance from state

  • Florida governor clashes with "60 Minutes" over COVID vaccine rollout

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with Publix grocery stores weeks after the company gave $100,000 to his PAC, CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday, citing campaign finance records. DeSantis and Publix deny any wrongdoing. Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities, with some who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donating to the governor's political action committee, per Axios' Tampa Bay reporter Ben Montgomery. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCampaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021 State Democratic leaders have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.Driving the news: The "60 Minutes" program highlighted reports of "vaccine favoritism," with Florida's poorer communities being left behind in the rollout — highlighting Belle Glade in Palm Beach County, where there's no Publix in the community.State Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy told the show "you have lots of folks who don't have cars" in the community and that it's a round trip of over two hours with 34 stops to the nearest Politix 25 miles away."Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense," Hardy added. "They're not accountable to the public." "60 Minutes" aired footage of CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi confronting DeSantis at a press conference south of Orlando last month over the donation report, which DeSantis called "wrong."Zoom in: Alfonsi narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis "never met with her about the Publix deal."It cut back to her exchange with DeSantis, with Alfonsi saying: "The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor."DeSantis called the claim "a fake narrative," adding that he met with local officials to discuss options. "We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix. And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents."DeSantisFor the record: The donation is the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of Publix. Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Axios Tampa Bay's Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.The popular grocery chain employs 225,000 people and did $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019, per Montgomery and San Felice, the reporters note.What they're saying: Publix said in a statement to CBS, "The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions" made to DeSantis and "our willingness to join other pharmacies" supporting Florida's vaccine rollout is "absolutely false and offensive.""We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement added.Representatives for DeSantis, Publix and CBS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the nearest Politix to Belle Glade is 25 miles away, not the entire Palm Beach County.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • UNC interviews several basketball coach candidates, all within the Carolina family

    The list of people Bubba Cunningham interviewed was suggested by Roy Williams. Here’s who it includes.

  • UNC interviews several basketball coach candidates, all within the Carolina family

    The list of people Bubba Cunningham interviewed was suggested by Roy Williams. Here’s who it includes.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Woman shot to death at southwest Houston intersection

    Police say the woman was shot multiple times at an intersection on Sunday afternoon and that a suspect has not yet been arrested.

  • Shohei Ohtani homers, pitches into 5th inning for Angels

    Shohei Ohtani both hit the hardest homer and threw the hardest pitch by a starter in the majors this season in an extraordinary two-way performance for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday night. Ohtani pitched and hit in the same game for the first time since moving to the majors, and the Japanese star had memorable moments in both of his endeavors against the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani hit 100.6 mph with a fastball in the first inning, and his 451-foot homer on the first pitch he saw as the Angels' No. 2 hitter moments later went 115 mph off the bat.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.