Emergent Health Partners accepting applications for paid positions in third EMT Academy

ANN ARBOR — Emergent Health Partners has 18 positions open in its third EMT Academy.

The emergency medical technician (EMT) training begins in Ann Arbor Sept. 18 and concludes Dec. 8. The EMT Academy application deadline is July 21.

These are paid positions, much like an apprenticeship, where recruits are compensated for 40-hour work weeks while they complete the Michigan-approved EMT curriculum and licensing process.

EMT training develops patient assessment and basic life support skills including CPR, automated external defibrillator use, airway management, wound care, stabilization of fractures, rescue and extrication, and environmental emergencies. It also prepares the graduate to navigate medical-legal issues and prepare accurate patient care records.

Upon completion, EMT Academy graduates are assigned to work full time in Emergent's Lenawee Community Ambulance, Huron Valley Ambulance, Monroe Community Ambulance and Jackson Community Ambulance service areas.

As part of their work, the graduates will receive a full benefit package including health care, dental insurance, holiday pay and paid time off.

Emergent's second EMT Academy concludes Aug. 14, and all recruits completing the 12-week program are preparing for their assignments across its service region. More EMT Academies are being planned.

For additional information, visit hvaedu.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Emergent Health Partners accepting applications for EMT Academy