Emerging Leaders of UWLC accepting nominations for '4 Under 40' through Oct. 16

Oct. 8—Emerging Leaders of United Way of Lake County is currently accepting nominations for its Sixth Annual "4 Under 40" Young Professional Awards.

Applications are being accepted through Oct. 16.

The mission of the Emerging Leaders is to be a catalyst for change in the lives of Lake County youth through leadership, advocacy, knowledge, and education in order to facilitate positive behaviors that will create tomorrow's leaders.

According to UWLC, the awards seek to recognize Lake County's "best and brightest outstanding young professionals" for their hard work and achievements in the areas of community involvement, entrepreneurship, and professional accomplishment.

Nominees must live or work in Lake County and must be between the ages of 21 and 40 during the year ending Dec. 31, 2023.

A digital nomination form and complete details can be found at uwlc.org/EL4Under40Nomination.

All four 2023 winners will be recognized by the Emerging Leaders during an awards ceremony on Jan.18 at The Everly in Mentor.

The 4 Under 40 committee uses a blind rubric scoring process so nominees, and those who nominated them, remain unknown during the evaluation and scoring process, officials noted.

"I'm always impressed by the number of exceptionally talented young professionals in Lake County who are motivated to make a difference and we look forward to recognizing these individuals," said Emerging Leaders Chair Kerry Jonke of Lakeland Community College.

Last year's award recipients were Tim Flenner, senior vice president of commercial banking at ErieBank; James Schleicher, financial adviser and staff manager at Western and Southern Financial Group/Team IBB; Bryan Thomas, financial adviser at Lighthouse Advisers; and Alex Zinni, founder and CEO of Alpha Key Digital.

The group welcomes new members interested in volunteering their time to impact the lives of Lake County's youth.

To learn more about Emerging Leaders, visit uwlc.org/emerging-leaders-el.