Emerging market investors turn increasingly bullish for Q2 -HSBC survey

A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai
Reuters
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Nearly half of emerging market investors are bullish on prospects for developing markets in the second quarter, a survey by HSBC showed on Thursday, thanks to rising optimism following the reopening of the Chinese economy.

Some two thirds of the respondents expected emerging equities to outperform those of the developed economies in the next three months, the survey of 138 investors from 133 institutions, conducted between Jan. 24 and March 6, found.

More than two thirds of the respondents expected emerging currencies to beat those of developed markets in the same period. Those surveyed represent $547 billion in assets under management.

"Asia has seen the largest improvement in sentiment, largely reflecting the expectations of a strong rebound of Chinese economic activity," said Murat Ulgen, Global Head of Emerging Markets Research at HSBC.

The MSCI emerging market equity index has risen 2% since the start of the year, though those gains come in the wake of a 22% tumble in 2022 - the biggest annual drop for the benchmark since the 2008 financial crisis.

The overall tally of investors bullish about prospects for emerging market assets rose to 47% from 29% in the previous survey in December.

Risk appetite also improved slightly compared with the prior poll.

The poll was conducted before the recent financial market turmoil following the sudden failures of two U.S. lenders and an emergency sale of embattled Swiss banking behemoth Credit Suisse.

Investors said their main concern was still the possibility of recession in major economies.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a wealth-building machine for his company's shareholders. Since ascending to the lead role, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,787,464%, which outpaces the total return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 153. With Berkshire Hathaway sitting on more than $128 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and Treasury bonds, as of the end of 2022, Buffett and his team have plenty of firepower to do some shopping during the current bear market.

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Billionaire Richard Branson's Space Business Just Found a Game-Changer

    Virgin Orbit's shares are up about 35% in March 22 trading after a report emerged the company had found some capital. The company, part-owned by billionaire Richard Branson, had been challenged recently by a drop in its market capitalization. Virgin Orbit is close to making a deal for a $200 million investment from Matthew Brown, Reuters reported.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • This Stock Could Soar by 173%, According to Wall Street

    It's been a bumpy and volatile ride for the cannabis industry over the past couple of years, and even many of the leaders in the market haven't escaped the bloodbath. Trulieve Cannabis' gross margin came in at 55% for the year, which, although still very respectable, is lower than the 61% it had in 2021.

  • $10,000 Invested In These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Now is a great time to start building a portfolio of growth stocks to simply hold on to for the next decade. Three industry-leading companies that I think will continue their growth trends are Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Topgolf Callaway (NYSE: MODG). No company has been more critical in the recovery of the music business than Spotify.

  • Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

    Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

  • Before You Buy Annaly: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Annaly offers a huge yield, but it's unreliable. A simpler option would be better for most investors.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • 2 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in the Finance Sector

    Here are two top-rated stocks from the Zacks Finance sector that investors may want to consider. These stocks are also Dividend Aristocrats, raising their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Don't Wait for Your Dividends. Here's How You Can Collect Cash Every Month.

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with some excellent recurring cash flow. Three stocks that can provide you with above-average payouts and that together can ensure you're collecting cash every month are Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Here's why all three dividend stocks can be good additions to your portfolio right now.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Research Says Another Report Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research will soon release a new report, the US short seller said in a tweet without offering any more details. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisCoinbase Gets SEC Notice Signaling Intent to Sue Over Crypto OfferingsThe firm run by Nate Ande

  • Dow sinks more than 500 points after Fed delivers soft rate hike but Powell pushes back on expectations of cuts this year

    When asked if rate cuts are coming this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, "That's not our baseline expectation."

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.