Emerging-Market Equities Post Longest Rally in a Year: EM Review

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market equities rose for a fourth week last week as signs of easing trade tensions supported the appetite for riskier assets. Currencies dropped amid a stronger dollar.

The following is a roundup of emerging-markets news and highlights for the week ending Jan. 20:

Highlights:

China has offered to go on a six-year buying spree to ramp up imports from the U.S., in a move that would reconfigure the relationship between the world’s two largest economies, according to officials familiar with the negotiationsChina will also cut taxes “on a larger scale” to help support its slowing economy, according to senior economic policy officialsChinese exports slumped in December, fueling concerns about global growthCurrent monetary policy is in line with the economic situation and prices, People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Zhu Hexin saidTrump administration officials are considering measures to roll back tariffs on Chinese products in order to calm financial markets, the Wall Street Journal reported; the U.S. Treasury Department quickly denied the reportPresident Donald Trump canceled the U.S. delegation’s trip to the global economic summit in Davos, citing the government shutdown, which is now the longest on recordTrump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are planning to meet near the end of February in Vietnam for a second summit, despite evidence that the Asian country is advancing its nuclear weapons programFederal authorities in Seattle are investigating Huawei Technologies Co. for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. partner companies, according to people familiar with the matter, which could complicate trade negotiations between the U.S. and ChinaSaudi Arabia and four other Gulf nations will join JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s emerging-market bond indexes this month, potentially paving the way for billions of dollars in inflows into the securitiesThe Russian ruble was among the best performers; the Senate blocked a Democratic bid to force the Treasury Department to keep sanctions on three Russian companies linked to oligarch Oleg Deripaska, as most Republicans backed the Trump administration’s plan to lift the penaltiesTrump warned Turkey of economic devastation if its army attacks Kurds in Syria. Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later talked on the phone to sort out disagreements, boosting the liraSouth Africa’s central bank maintained its key interest rate at 6.75 percent, and trimmed inflation expectations at its first meeting of the yearMexico sold its first global bonds under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration, paying a spread of 185 basis points over Treasuries to raise $2 billion with 10-year notes

Asia:

Chinese exports and imports fell in December, showing the impact of the trade war and an economic slowdownThe PBOC has been quietly guiding interbank borrowing costs down without actually cutting official interest rates, with the latest move a record one-day injection of cash into the marketChina’s top lawmaking body has fast-tracked approval of a foreign investment bill, in a sign that President Xi Jinping wants to advance policy moves to support trade negotiations with the U.S.India’s rupee was among the underperformers; The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Indian government, has decided to rationalize the framework for external commercial borrowings and rupee-denominated bonds to improve the ease of doing businessThe trade deficit narrowed in December to $13.1 billion from a $16.7 billion shortfall in November. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey was $14.5 billionInflation rate came in at 2.19 percent in December, compared with 2.33 percent the previous monthIndonesia’s rupiah was among the worst performers, while the Jakarta Composite Index advanced for a fourth week; Bank Indonesia held its policy rate at 6 percent, as expected in a Bloomberg surveyIndonesia posted a record trade deficit in 2018 after a slump in the rupiah boosted imports and the trade war hurt exports; the shortfall was $1.1 billion in December, bringing the full-year deficit to $8.6 billion, data from the statistics bureau showed Indonesia is prepared to raise taxes on imports again if it fails to boost exports to rein in the country’s ballooning trade deficit, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told the Financial TimesPresidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is proposing deep tax cuts to bolster Southeast Asia’s largest economyPresident Joko Widodo pledged to intensify the fight against corruption through merit-based political appointments in the first presidential debate, while Prabowo mooted higher pay for bureaucrats to tackle the menace seen as hindering the country’s developmentThe baht was among the outperformers; Bank of Thailand said in its report assessing financial-sector stability that the search for yields has led to an under-pricing of risk, a possible source of fragility for parts of the financial sectorThe Philippines Stock Exchange Index advanced for a third week; the central bank sees easing inflation boosting consumption and investment this year, Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo saidBangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will consider reducing banks’ reserve-requirement ratios if inflation expectations aren’t “in danger of being dis-anchored,” Guinigundo saidGrowth in overseas remittances came in below estimates in NovemberMalaysia’s government formed a committee that’s expected to reduce fiscal debt and liabilities to a manageable level within the next 18 monthsPrime Minister Mahathir Mohamad considered giving subsidies to industries he wants to promoteMalaysia’s intake of direct taxes rose to a record last yearVietnam won’t devalue the dong to boost exports and the government is seeking to attract more investors, citing a red-hot economy, business-friendly policies and a Communist party led by free-traders