Emerging-Market Stocks Join Fed-Fueled Global Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in developing nations joined an equity selloff that drove the Nasdaq indexes into a bear market amid concern over the outlook for the global economy in 2019.

Highlights:

The Federal Reserve hiked borrowing costs for the fourth time this year, raising the federal funds rate target to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. Chairman Jerome Powell suggested he will be more cautious about raising rates next year, while policy makers cut forecasts for interest-rate hikes in 2019 to two from threeConcerns about the global economy sent oil prices lower, helping boost currencies of oil-importing emerging economies including the Indian rupeeThe U.S. and China are planning to hold meetings in January to negotiate a broader truce in their trade war but are unlikely to have any face-to-face contact before then, according to Treasury Secretary Steven MnuchinThe U.S. Justice Department announced indictments accusing Chinese officials of coordinating a decade-long espionage campaign to steal intellectual property and other data from dozens of companiesThe House increased the chances of a partial U.S government shutdown by voting to give President Donald Trump funds for his proposed border wall in a spending bill the Senate is sure to reject hours before a midnight Friday deadlineSaudi Arabia’s government said it expects to earn more from oil next year, defying most price forecasts for crude and contrasting with the kingdom’s history of making conservative financial assumptionsThe U.S. Treasury Department intends to remove financial restrictions on Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s aluminum companies -- United Co. Rusal, En+ Group Plc and EuroSibEnergo JSC -- even as Deripaska will remain under U.S. sanctions; Rusal shares jumpedTurkey’s lira rose and bonds yields fell after Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, removing a potential source of conflict between the U.S. and TurkeyThe Mexican peso climbed as a majority of bondholders accepted the government’s offer to buy back $1.8 billion in debt used to fund the construction of an international airport that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he’ll cancel; that allows the government to avoid a mandatory repayment of $6 billion that would have been triggered by the cancellation of the airport

Asia:

The Shanghai Composite Index fell for a second week even as the People’s Bank of China said it would supply lower-cost liquidity for as long as three years to banks willing to lend more to smaller companies. Policy makers are rolling out targeted measures aimed at shoring up the flagging economyPresident Xi Jinping disappointed investors by not announcing any new policy initiatives in a speech Tuesday morning to mark the 40th anniversary of Deng Xiaoping’s opening up of the Chinese economyThe nation’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell to the lowest in a year-and-a-half, dropping for a fifth straight month to $1.14 trillion in October, from $1.15 trillion in SeptemberChina’s top policy makers confirmed more stimulus will be rolled out in 2019North Korea told the U.S. that sanctions and pressure won’t work to force the country into action on its nuclear programSouth Korea’s government sees its economy expanding between 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent both this year and in 2019, compared with previous predictions of 2.9 percent for 2018 and 2.8 percent for next yearFinance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said economic conditions next year will "not be good" as external uncertainties remain high and investment and employment are sluggishWhile capital outflows are currently unlikely, it’s necessary to focus on resolving financial imbalances, a member of the Bank of Korea’s policy board said, according to minutes from the Nov. 30 meetingBank of Thailand raised its policy rate for the first time since 2011, boosting it by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent. It cut its 2018 GDP forecast to 4.2 percent, compared with a 4.4 percent estimate in SeptemberExports unexpectedly declined 1 percent in November on year, while imports climbed 14.7 percent, leaving the trade deficit at $1.2 billionThe rupiah was among the best performers in emerging-market Asia. Bank Indonesia held its policy rate unchanged at 6 percent, as expectedThe central bank is intervening directly in the onshore non-deliverable forward market through eight brokers, according to Nanang Hendarsah, executive director for monetary managementThe Philippine peso was little changed as the central bank forecast the current-account deficit will widen to the most since 2001 next yearThe government is now looking at a possible sale of dollar bonds in January after being unable to complete it this quarter, Treasurer Rosalia de Leon saidSingapore has expanded a criminal probe into fund flows linked to scandal-plagued 1MDB to include Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which helped raise money for the entity, people with knowledge of the matter said. The widened probe comes less than a week after Malaysia filed the first criminal charges against the firm over a relationship that spawned one of the biggest scandals in its historyTaiwan’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.375 percent, as expected