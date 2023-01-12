EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX jump as U.S. inflation cools further, Brazil real hits 2-month high

* Brazil's real up 2%, hits more than two-month high * Lula predicts policies in place within 100 days * U.S. inflation cools as consumer prices fall * Pakistan FX reserves sink to three weeks' worth of import cover (Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Jan 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market assets jumped on Thursday as data showing easing U.S. inflation strengthened bets that the Federal Reserve would switch to smaller rate hikes, while Brazil's real jumped after comments by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reassured markets. A U.S. Labor Department report showed consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December amid declining prices for gasoline and other goods, suggesting that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend. The dollar slid to seven-month lows, lifting an index of emerging market currencies, as well as its stocks counterpart to June highs. "Today's inflation data clears the path for the Fed to decelerate further and hike 25bps (basis points) at their next meeting on February 1st," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe. While core inflation rose, Harvey noted that core inflationary pressures had still come down. Risk appetite had taken a hit last year after aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed had raised worries about a potential recession, diverting flows towards safer assets. Brazil's real jumped 2%, touching its highest level since early November after Lula said that he planned to have policies ready within 100 days and told financial markets they should not worry about his Workers Party government. This followed anti-democratic protests by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro over the weekend. Mexico's peso gained up to 0.7%, while Peru's sol extended gains to a third straight session. Colombia's peso was up 0.9%. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand rose 1% to hit a near five-month high, as did China's yuan, up 0.5%. But as the euro capitalized on the dollar's decline, Central European currencies edged lower against the single currency, led by a 0.2% dip in the Czech crown. Among stocks, Turkey's main index surged 5.0% after plunging 11.5% over the last three sessions, while the Johannesburg top 40 index hit an all-time high. Most Latin American stock indexes fell, however tracking U.S. counterparts. In Brazil, shares in retailer Americanas SA fell as much as 75% in a premarket auction after its chief executive officer resigned, citing the discovery of "accounting inconsistencies" totaling 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion). Among bonds, ratings agency Moody's assigned a negative outlook to Latin American and Caribbean sovereign creditworthiness in 2023 on Wednesday, citing weak economic growth, high financial costs and sharp consumer price increases. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank dropped $1.2 billion to $4.3 billion as of Jan. 6, the bank said, leaving the cash-strapped country with barely three weeks' worth of import cover. Argentina's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 75%, its peso rose 0.5% in the informal parallel market. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1956 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1021.30 0.44 MSCI LatAm 2304.05 1.8 Brazil Bovespa 111914.48 -0.54 Mexico IPC 53771.30 1.06 Chile IPSA 5201.83 0.41 Argentina MerVal 233027.58 3.74 Colombia COLCAP 1335.83 -0.53 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0947 1.68 Mexico peso 18.8420 0.36 Chile peso 817.4 0.40 Colombia peso 4681.51 1.04 Peru sol 3.7744 -0.02 Argentina peso (interbank) 180.9700 -0.16 Argentina peso (parallel) 357 0.56 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alex Richardson)