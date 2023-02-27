Emerging Markets Will Have to Weather Another Dollar Hurrah

Emerging Markets Will Have to Weather Another Dollar Hurrah
Ronojoy Mazumdar and Karl Lester M. Yap
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A cohort of Wall Street’s emerging-market bulls is growing wary of calling a new dawn for riskier assets, opting for a more cautious approach to developing-nation currencies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With the bulk of Federal Reserve aggressive rate increases already over, some of the world’s top investors predict the dollar will soon fall into a multi-year weakening trend. Such a shift stands to support emerging markets — and indeed propelled gains of nearly 9% in developing currencies from late October to early February.

But this month’s market turmoil amid a greenback bounce has given pause to some would-be buyers.

Money managers from abrdn Plc to Fidelity Investment are wary of being caught on the wrong side of the latest dollar rally, especially after the MSCI Inc. gauge of developing currencies wiped out almost all of its year-to-date gains.

“We are concerned on a more tactical basis that EMFX has moved too far too fast,” said James Athey, investment director of rates management at abrdn in London. “The Federal Reserve is not yet done hiking, there remains much uncertainty around the inflation outlook, and we fully expect a US/global recession in the next six to 12 months.”

That uncertainty was on full display Friday after a surprise acceleration in the Fed’s preferred price gauge bolstered odds of higher-for-longer US rates and boosted the dollar.

Declines were exacerbated in the benchmark for developing-nation currencies, pushing it to erase its year-to-gains on Monday. The index is now heading for its worst month since September. A JPMorgan Chase & Co. gauge of appetite for emerging-market currency risk has also fallen this month, turning negative in mid-February for the first time this year.

Thailand’s baht has already given up all of its early-2023 gains, which had come amid optimism around returning Chinese tourists. And South Africa’s rand — often seen as a proxy for risk appetite — is back to levels last seen in late 2022.

Even before Friday’s dollar surge, abrdn had taken a neutral stance on the asset class, looking for valuations to fall and reflect a recession. Investors at Fidelity International are now buying the dollar against the Philippine peso and Polish zloty.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., meantime, is warning of a struggle ahead for the US rate-sensitive South African rand.

Pockets of Resilience

But there’s still a case for selectivity as currencies from certain developing economies withstand the recent greenback strength.

Helped by domestic inflation cycles and commodities, the Mexican peso and Peruvian sol have so far bucked the trend to strengthen against the dollar in February.

“The LatAm block appears to be much further ahead on the inflation and policy tightening cycle compared to other emerging markets,” said Paul Greer, a London-based money manager at Fidelity. “This has resulted in the region offering very high ex-ante real yields, which is supportive of foreign portfolio inflows entering local bond and FX markets.”

For Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore, certain Asia currencies are also better positioned to withstand a period of dollar strength, especially if too-tight monetary policy triggers economic recession in major economies.

“The Korean won and Thai baht still look relatively cheap to me,” he said. “If indeed Asia can avoid a recession this year, then I expect further upside to regional assets and FX.”

What to Watch

  • Investors will closely watch the results and impact of Nigeria’s election after Saturday voting. The nation has contended with widespread shortages of both gasoline and naira notes, leading to chaotic scenes at gas stations and banks.

  • China’s PMI surveys will give a read on how the recovery is progressing in February, with Bloomberg Economics anticipating good news.

  • India and Turkey will release GDP data, offering clues on how emerging-market growth held up in the final stretch of 2022.

  • Brazilian GDP figures and December employment data are expected to show the economy lost momentum in the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics.

  • Mexico’s central bank is scheduled to release a quarterly inflation report that offers its latest economic forecasts and clues on the path of monetary policy ahead.

--With assistance from Netty Ismail.

(Updates currency index’s move in the seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Post Plans to Sell $9.5 Billion of Banking Unit Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan Post Holdings Co. plans to sell 1.3 trillion yen ($9.5 billion) of shares in its banking unit, the latest step in the postal group’s privatization.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to Test

  • London’s Oil Party Week Is Back With Talk of a Coming Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil industry’s biggest party is properly returning to London for the first time since the pandemic, and the hottest topic will be whether prices are gearing up for a major rally. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ U

  • War in Ukraine Drives New Surge of U.S. Oil Exports to Europe

    A year of war in Ukraine has highlighted the return of oil as a source of U.S. financial influence and geopolitical power, with the West shunning most Russian energy.

  • 9 Things You May Not Know About Your IRA

    Learn about some little-known features that will help you get the most out of your IRA retirement savings account.

  • Oil Steady as Halt to Polish Pipeline Supply Offsets Rate Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestOil steadied as traders weighed the prospects for tighter US monetary policy against optimism for a demand recovery in China and supply disruption in Eur

  • Omeed Malik’s SPAC Nears Deal With ‘Patriotic’ Marketplace PublicSq.

    (Bloomberg) -- Omeed Malik’s Colombier Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm, agreed to merge with PSQ Holdings Inc., a marketplace that connects who it describes as “freedom-loving” Americans, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Raci

  • Berkshire Rail, Insurance Units Earnings Slip on Weak Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported weaker results in some of its key businesses, underscoring fears the US economy is facing a bumpy road ahead. But that didn’t dent the billionaire investor’s optimism about America.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s R

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • The house price crash that could wreck your finances – and it's not in Britain

    Prices are starting to fall. Mortgage arrears are starting to climb. Developers are going bust, and others are stopping work on homes they can no longer sell.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • 3 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Can Make You a Fortune by 2040

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all plunged into respective bear markets last year and produced their worst returns since 2008. Despite being held down by historically high inflation in the short run -- higher inflation reduces the discretionary spending power of low earners -- PayPal's digital payment networks (PayPal and Venmo) are still in the early innings of their growth.

  • Want a Stock That Can Double? Focus on Revenue Growth

    If you're looking for stocks that will double even faster than that, you're likely going to be focusing on growth stocks. A variety of factors can influence the growth of a stock, including profit growth, dividend growth, improving margins, share buybacks, or qualitative factors like an acquisition, new product, leadership, or the emergence of a growth market. Revenue growth is the most popular and easiest way to measure the growth of a business.