Emerging Role of Teleoperation & Telerobotics in Industry 4.0 (2020-2025 Analysis)

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

This report evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. The report analyzes the impact of teleoperation and telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. The report also provides market forecasts for IIoT teleoperation and telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. The report also evaluates the role of digital twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics.

Select Report Findings

North America will lead the teleoperations and telerobotics market through 2025

will lead the teleoperations and telerobotics market through 2025 AI software in support of the teleoperations market will reach $3.27 billion globally

globally Tele-maintenance solutions will grow at highest CAGR during forecasted period globally

The global teleoperation and telerobotics market is poised to reach $98.3 billion by 2027

Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M)communications, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.



Enhancements in wireless broadband are untethering teleoperation. Prior to 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable Teleoperation anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics. In particular, the publisher anticipates realization of substantial benefits as a result of the teleoperation market embracing cloud robotics deployment in conjunction with 5G in private wireless environments.



Advanced IoT systems will also utilize digital twin technology to enable next-generation teleoperation. Digital twinning refers to the mapping of the physical world to the digital world. Coupled with haptic Internet technologies and Virtual Reality (VR), teleoperation and telerobotics market will take a major leap as user interfaces are democratized. No longer will special equipment (often located in special locations and controlled by proprietary systems) be required for control.



In addition, cloud robotics enables a teleoperation/telerobotics as a service model, allowing fractional ownership and/or usage on demand. This will greatly expand the availability and usage of machines for industrial as well as enterprise applications. As a result, many smaller companies within a given industry vertical value chain will be able to leverage telerobotics and teleoperation solutions without large capital expenditures.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Research Objective

1.3 Select Findings



2. Introduction

2.1 Teleoperation and Telerobotics

2.1.1 Telepresence

2.1.2 Telemanipulator and Collaborative Robots

2.2 Teleoperation Control Scheme

2.3 Virtual Reality and Telepresence

2.4 Remotely Operated Vehicles

2.5 Industrial IoT Adoption, Productivity, and Economic Contribution

2.6 Smart Factories, Industrial Automation and Industry 4.0

2.7 Workforce Augmentation

2.8 Hybrid Enterprise

2.9 Drone Logistics

2.10 Coronavirus Impact and Teleoperation Uptake

2.11 Market Drivers and Challenges

2.12 Value Chain Analysis

2.12.1 Hardware Providers

2.12.2 Equipment Providers

2.12.3 Platform Providers

2.12.4 Software and Service Providers



3. Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Infrastructure Technology

3.1.1 Connected/Molding Machine

3.1.2 Telerobot/Telemanipulator

3.1.2.1 Technical Architecture

3.1.2.1.1 Telerobot

3.1.2.1.2 Web Client

3.1.2.1.3 Communications

3.1.2.1.4 Transmission Protocol

3.1.2.2 Real-Time Transport Protocol

3.1.3 HMI Computing/Video Conferencing Device

3.1.4 Servers and Storage

3.1.5 Tele-maintenance Station

3.1.6 Hardware Equipment

3.2 Software Technology

3.2.1 Digital Twinning and Controlling

3.2.1.1 Virtual Objects and Control of Real Assets

3.2.1.2 Digital Twinning as a Service

3.2.2 Conferencing and Communication

3.2.3 Network Management and Security

3.2.4 Identity and Authentication

3.2.5 Remote Monitoring and Analytics

3.2.6 Real-Time Streaming

3.2.7 AI Software

3.2.7.1 Machine Learning

3.2.7.2 Context-Based Processing

3.2.7.3 Cognitive Computing

3.2.7.4 Swarm Computing

3.3 Potential Application Analysis

3.3.1 Videoconferencing

3.3.2 Telepresence

3.3.3 Live Streaming

3.3.4 Remote Surgery and Operation

3.3.5 Drone Logistics

3.3.6 Pipeline Inspection

3.3.7 Advertising and Sales

3.3.8 Hazardous Environments

3.3.9 Subsea Work

3.3.10 Building Communities

3.3.11 Space Exploration

3.4 Use Case Analysis

3.4.1 Manufacturing

3.4.2 Healthcare and Medical

3.4.3 Automotive

3.4.4 Logistics

3.4.5 Education

3.4.6 Entertainment

3.4.7 Marine

3.4.8 Oil, Gas, and Mining

3.4.9 Advertising

3.4.10 Agriculture

3.4.11 Space Management

3.5 Connectivity and Cloud Deployment

3.6 Bilateral Control and Haptic Feedback

3.6.1 Unilateral vs. Bilateral Model Performance

3.6.2 Tactile Robotics and Human-Like Dexterity

3.6.3 Telerobotic Interface

3.7 Convergence between IT and OT

3.8 Multi-Access Edge Computing and 5G Network

3.9 Industrial Prosumer

3.10 Connected Service and Teleoperation



4. Company Analysis

4.1 AppFolio

4.2 ABB Group

4.3 AGT Robotics

4.4 ARM Holdings

4.5 Bosch

4.6 Buildium

4.7 Console

4.8 Calvary Robotics

4.9 Cisco

4.10 CloudMinds

4.11 Contiki

4.12 H Robotics

4.13 Digi International

4.14 Entrata

4.15 Ekso Bionics

4.16 General Electric

4.17 Google

4.18 IBM

4.19 iRobot

4.20 Intuitive Surgical

4.21 Kuka AG

4.22 London Computer Systems

4.23 MRI Software

4.24 Nachi Fujikoshi

4.25 Omron Corporation

4.26 Property Boulevard

4.27 RealPage

4.28 Rockend

4.29 TOPS Software

4.30 Yardi Systems



5. Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

5.1 Global IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2020-2025

5.1.1 Consolidated IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market

5.1.2 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Segment

5.1.2.1 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Hardware

5.1.2.2 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Equipment

5.1.2.3 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Software

5.1.2.3.1 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by AI Software Technology

5.1.2.4 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Service

5.1.2.4.1 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Professional Service

5.1.3 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Application

5.1.4 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.5 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Deployment

5.1.6 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Connectivity

5.2 Regional IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2020-2025

5.2.1 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Region

5.2.2 North America IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2020-2025

5.2.3 Europe IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2020-2025

5.2.4 Asia Pacific IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2020-2025

5.2.5 Middle East IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2020-2025

5.2.6 Latin America IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2020-2025



6. Conclusions and Recommendations

