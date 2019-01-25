Emerging Stocks Ride Out Mixed Trade Truce Signals: EM Review

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks defied mixed signals on the outlook for a U.S.-China trade deal, rallying for a fifth straight week. Equities gained momentum Friday on speculation that the arrival of a Chinese delegation in Washington could pave the way for an agreement.

The following is a roundup of emerging-markets news and highlights for the week ending Jan. 25.

Highlights:

President Donald Trump agreed to re-open the federal government for about three weeks without any guarantee Congress would provide money for the proposed border wall -- his top campaign promiseThe Senate voted to reopen federal agencies through Feb. 15, the first step toward ending the 35-day partial government shutdownThe International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for global growth, predicting it would expand at the weakest pace in three years in 2019 and warning fresh trade tensions would spell further troubleU.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. and China are eager to end their trade war, but the outcome will hinge on whether Beijing will deepen economic reforms and further open up its marketsEarlier in the week, Trump’s top economic adviser said the scope of U.S. trade talks with Beijing is broader and deeper than ever before, but a final outcome would ultimately depend on verification of Chinese commitmentsThe U.S. is pushing ahead with efforts to get Canada to extradite a top Huawei Technologies executive, the Justice Department said, in a case that has added to trade tensions with ChinaChina’s economy expanded at the slowest pace since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter, as a domestic financial clean-up, weakening global demand and the trade conflict with the U.S. all damped momentumVenezuela’s bonds climbed as President Nicolas Maduro came under unprecedented pressure after the U.S. and other nations recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s rightful head of state, amid hopes a new administration would bolster oil production and kick-start economic growth A new leader could also open the way for a bond restructuring agreement after the government and state-owned oil company fell behind on $9 billion of paymentsLebanon’s dollar bonds rallied after Qatar said it plans to buy $500 million of Lebanese debt and Saudi Arabia vowed less than a day later to support one of the world’s most indebted nations “all the way”A tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA broke in the state of Minas Gerais on Friday, hitting a local community near the capital and echoing a similar accident that became the nation’s biggest environmental disaster three years ago

Asia:

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to maintain political stability in an unusual meeting of China’s top leadersThe nation will continue efforts to realize its goal of achieving “decisive results” in reforms of key areas by 2020, Xi said, according to Xinhua News AgencyVice President Wang Qishan said the nation has delivered “significant” growth and pledged to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that it won’t falterSouth Korea’s gross domestic product expanded 1 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, versus economists’ median estimate of 0.6 percentThe central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75 percent as expected and predicted domestic economic growth would fall slightly short of the path projected in October President Moon Jae-in may replace two ministers in a Cabinet reshuffle that could take place around end-February or early March, Munhwa Ilbo newspaper reports, citing an unidentified presidential officialU.S. officials are planning for Trump to hold his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month in Vietnam, people familiar with the plans saidIMF’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath flagged concerns about India’s high fiscal gapAdditional annual expenditure for the federal government on full roll out of the farmers’ relief program likely to be about 700 billion rupees ($9.9 billion) annually, people familiar with the matter saidIndia is considering offering inexpensive loans and free accidental insurance coverage to millions of small businesses, Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people in the government with knowledge of the matterIndonesia’s benchmark stock index rose to its highest since March; the policy rate is near its peak as Federal Reserve is seen slowing the pace of rate hikes, however a rate cut may still be difficult, according to central bank Governor Perry WarjiyoFinance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said she was prepared to reimpose higher taxes on imports to keep the ballooning trade deficit in check if the country was unable to boost exportsThailand’s SET Index of shares posted its biggest weekly rally since early November as the nation said it will hold a general election on March 24 for the first time since a coup in May 2014Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said he expects 2019 GDP growth to be higher than the World Bank’s forecast of 3.8 percentExports dropped 1.7 percent in December on year versus estimated 0.2 percent fall. The government attributed decline to fallout from the trade warPhilippine economy grew 6.2 percent in 2018 after a 6.7 percent increase the year before, missing the government’s revised target of 6.5 percent-6.9 percent The country is keeping its 7 percent-8 percent growth target for 2019, Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said Malaysia’s central bank left its policy rate unchanged at 3.25 percent as expectedConsumer prices increased 0.2 percent on year in December, less than estimated 0.3 percent gain and same pace as the previous monthTaiwan’s export orders fell the most in almost three years in December in the latest warning sign for global trade; industrial production unexpectedly decreased 1.2 percent in December from a year earlier, compared with a 0.4 percent forecast gain