Emerita Amends $2.5 Million Private Placement Financing

Emerita Resources Corp.
·4 min read

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (“Emerita” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EMO), further to its press release dated November 23, 2020, has revised the terms of its previously announced private placement (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”) by increasing the exercise price of the common share purchase warrant underlying the Units from $0.15 to $0.16. Please see the Company’s press release dated November 23, 2020 for greater details regarding the Offering. Mackie Research Capital Corporation is co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, along with Clarus Securities Inc. as co-lead agent, Industrial Alliance Financial Group is also part of the syndicate (collectively, the “Agents”) in connection with the best efforts Offering.

Each Unit will now be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.16 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Provided that if, after the statutory hold period and prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), or other principal exchange on which the Common Shares are listed, is greater than $0.25 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the “Accelerated Exercise Period”). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about the week of December 7, 2020 (the “Closing”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Exchange. The Units to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from Closing.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For Further Information, Contact:

Helia Bento
+1 (416) 566-8179 (Toronto)

Joaquin Merino
34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected drill program at the Iberian Belt West Project, the prospectivity of Iberian Belt West Project and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Latest Stories

  • Biden's emerging Cabinet signals a return to diplomacy and process

    As the names of members of President-elect Joe Biden’s diverse Cabinet have begun to emerge, the U.S. is poised to make a sharp departure from the Trump administration’s confrontational approach to foreign policy.

  • NYC sheriffs broke up a sex party with 80 people, a room full of mattresses, and boxes of condoms

    The dozens of attendees were all mask-less at Caligula, an illegal sex club, violating New York state COVID-19 regulations.

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for 2019 illegal assembly

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum three-year jail term. On Twitter afterwards, Wong said attention should be directed to the 12 Hong Kong people detained virtually incommunicado in China after being arrested at sea in August as they were attempting to flee by boat to Taiwan to escape charges related to last year's protests in the city.

  • Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Legal Team ‘Promised Blockbuster Stuff and Then Nothing Happened’

    Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday criticized President Trump’s legal team over their chaotic press conference last week that failed to provide any evidence to back up their claims that the 2020 election was rigged.“You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” Limbaugh said during his show on Monday. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got…I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”He added, “If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”He also questioned the role of lawyer Sidney Powell, who was present at the press conference but has since cut ties with Trump’s legal team.Though Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said Powell is “not a member of the Trump legal team” or a personal lawyer to the president, Limbaugh argued it’s a “tough thing to deny she was ever part of it because they introduced her as part of it."“She was at that press conference last week,” he said.During the press conference on Thursday, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a "national conspiracy" to steal the election for President-elect Joe Biden, though he said he could not yet release any evidence as the judges presiding over the campaign's lawsuit might object and because his witnesses might face retribution if their names became public. He said he had “at least ten” witnesses ready to describe instances of voter fraud, he couldn’t reveal them publicly because “they don’t want to be harassed.”

  • Reports: Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince

    Israeli media reported Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials. The reported meeting was the latest move by the Trump Administration to promote normalized ties between Israel and the broader Arab world and reflected the shared concern of all three nations about Iran. The Israeli news site Walla, followed quickly by other Hebrew-language media, cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, flew Sunday night to the Saudi city of Neom, where they met with the crown prince.

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results

    A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state.The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed Pennsylvania's Republican-held legislature in October last year. The lawsuit claims that the law's allowance of  no excuse mail-in voting is "unconstitutional" and seeks to block Pennsylvania counties from certifying their vote results ahead of the deadline on Monday to do so and invalidate millions of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election.The group is led by Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who has not conceded since his defeat this month by his Democratic rival, Representative Conor Lamb. Their suit names Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, the GOP-led legislature, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar as defendants.Meanwhile, a federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania and block the certification of the state’s election results. Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday night that he plans to appeal the decision.About 2.6 million voters in Pennsylvania cast mail ballots in the general election this month. Biden won three out of every four mail ballots cast in the state, according to an analysis of data from Pennsylvania's state department.Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes over President Trump and is expected to be awarded the Keystone State's coveted 20 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.Over the past several weeks, Trump has made allegations that voter fraud occurred on a massive scale through mail-in ballots. The president has claimed he won the election and has refused to concede even though his lawyers have not produced evidence of fraud widespread enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Alleged mafia members 'Joey Electric,' 'Tony Meatballs,' 13 others indicted

    Conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking and drug trafficking among charges unsealed, U.S. attorney says.

  • Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan - source

    Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankara's wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azeri territory, a Turkish source said, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey and Russia have already agreed to set up a joint centre in the region to monitor the Nov. 10 ceasefire, which ended weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan's troops and ethnic Armenian forces in the enclave. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by ethnic Armenians.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The Secret Service is reportedly preparing for Trump's 'post-presidency life'

    The Secret Service has reportedly started to prepare for providing protection to President Trump, who still hasn't conceded the 2020 election, after he leaves the White House in January. Secret Service agents who work in Trump's detail "are being asked whether they're interested in transferring to Palm Beach, Florida," in a "clear sign" that Trump's "post-presidency life is taking shape," ABC News reports. Additionally, the Secret Service has reportedly been looking at "physical reinforcements" to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. > The Secret Service is quietly planning for Trump’s transition to private life as POTUS refuses to acknowledge the election results. https://t.co/6IHdroYiiv> > — Ben Siegel (@benyc) November 23, 2020The report notes that these are unofficial moves by the Secret Service because Trump has not yet conceded the election to President-elect Joe Biden, and a Secret Service spokesperson only told ABC that the agency doesn't discuss the "means, methods or resources we utilize to carry out our protective mission."Meanwhile, ABC also reports that renovations to living quarters at Mar-a-Lago that are "expected to be occupied" by the president and by first lady Melania Trump after they leave the White House are underway, although Trump is also reportedly expected to spend time in New York and at his New Jersey golf club. Read more at ABC News. More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. I was wrong about Mitt Romney General Services Administration tells Biden transition can officially begin

  • Senator Portman Says No Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud, Calls on Trump to Cooperate with Biden Transition

    Senator Rob Portman said Monday that he sees no evidence of voter fraud sufficient to overturn Joe Biden's presidential victory and called on the Trump administration to begin cooperating with the former vice president's transition team."I have supported the Trump campaign’s right to count every lawful vote, request state recounts and pursue lawsuits regarding election fraud or other irregularities," Portman wrote in an op-ed published Monday in the Cincinnati Enquirer.The Ohio Republican said there were "instances of fraud and irregularities in this election, as there have been in every election," and while it is good that such wrongdoing has been exposed, "there is no evidence as of now of any widespread fraud or irregularities that would change the result in any state."Portman, who served as a co-chair of the Trump campaign in Ohio, said he voted for the incumbent and believes Trump's policies would be better for Ohio and the country."But I also believe that there is no more sacred constitutional process in our great democracy than the orderly transfer of power after a presidential election. It is now time to expeditiously resolve any outstanding questions and move forward," the senator wrote.Portman also called on the administration to begin cooperating with Biden's transition team, which the General Services Administration, the agency responsible for overseeing a presidential transition, has been stonewalling since the election. The transition preparations involve the administration releasing millions of dollars to the Biden team and providing access to federal agencies and office space in Washington.Biden should also be granted intelligence briefings and briefings on the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, Portman recommended. Biden has said he is currently not receiving the daily classified briefing on security threats that a president-elect is typically given."In the likely event that Joe Biden becomes our next president, it is in the national interest that the transition is seamless," Portman said.Portman is the latest of a growing group of Republican senators who have called on the administration to accept the election results as Trump's legal team suffers defeats in battleground states that were called for Biden and the December 8 "safe harbor" deadline for states to certify their electors approaches.Senator Mitt Romney last week criticized one of Trump’s recent strategies to overturn the election results that relies on appealing to Republican legislators in swing states to appoint loyal electors in defiance of the election results. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, another Republican critical of Trump’s approach, urged the public to tune out the noise and look at the actual claims the president’s lawyers have made, which do not include widespread fraud.

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Rittenhouse attorney says judge allowed him on case

    A California attorney said Monday that a Kenosha County judge will allow him to appear in court on behalf of an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin. John Pierce, of Los Angeles, is not licensed to practice in Wisconsin and would need the court's permission to appear in court for Kyle Rittenhouse. Such requests are routinely granted, but Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Jason Zapf has asked for a hearing on the matter “to address several issues.”

  • Israeli PM reportedly holds secret talks in Saudi Arabia amid normalisation rumours

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly made an unprecedented clandestine visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening, fuelling speculation that the Gulf state might be the next to normalise relations with Tel Aviv. Israeli media and The Wall Street Journal reported that Netanyahu met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. If true, it is believed to be the first meeting between the two leaders, whose countries have historically hostile relations. The Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, on Monday denied reports that Mr Netanyahu was in the meeting, saying “the only officials present were American and Saudi.” But a senior Saudi advisor told The Wall Street Journal that he was present, with several issues, including normalisation of ties and Iran, discussed but no formal agreements reached. The meeting was said to have lasted a couple of hours. Flight tracking website FlightRadar24.com shows a Gulfstream IV private jet taking off from Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv just after 5:40pm GMT and landing in the Saudi seaside city of Neom before leaving again at around 9:50pm GMT. Yossi Cohen, head of Israeli spy agency Mossad, reportedly accompanied Mr Netanyahu on the trip. Mr Cohen has been a key figure in the other normalisation deals that have been struck this year, which have become known as the Abraham Accords. Whispers that Saudi Arabia could be considering normalising ties with Israel - a move that would mark a sea change in regional politics - have been circulating for weeks. The Trump administration, which has favoured Mr Netanyahu’s hardline government significantly more than previous American administrations, has been pushing Arab states to establish formal relations with Israel as part of their efforts to isolate Iran in the region. The UAE, Bahrain and Sudan have already signed up, but a deal with Saudi Arabia, which has so far been out of reach because of their long-standing support for Palestinian statehood, would be seen as the crowning achievement. Insiders believe that the Saudi crown prince may be more open to the idea than King Salman, given his personal friendship with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. Saudi Arabia announced the approval for Israeli flights to the UAE to use its airspace the day after the pair met in Riyadh in September. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister indicated over the weekend that normalisation would not come without conditions, however. "One very important thing must happen first: a permanent and full peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians,” Mr bin Farhan al-Saud told Reuters during the virtual G20 summit that was being hosted by the country. The Israeli prime minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did officials in Saudi Arabia. The prompt leak of the meeting has led some analysts to believe that Israel and Saudi Arabia are trying to show a united front against Iran to incoming US President Joe Biden. Fears have been raised in both states that Donald Trump’s defeat could spell the end of his hardline policies against their common foe. In a speech in southern Israel earlier on Sunday, Mr Netanyahu appeared to urge the incoming Biden administration not to re-enter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that had been controversially abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018. “There must be no return to the previous nuclear agreement. We must stick to an uncompromising policy to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons,” he said.

  • Factbox: Trump suffers major defeat in legal battle to overturn the election, but presses on

    On Saturday, a federal judge in Pennsylvania said Trump's challenge to mail-in ballots in the state had been "haphazardly stitched together" like "Frankenstein's monster." Several Trump campaign lawsuits have been dismissed, and legal experts said the remaining cases do not give Trump, a Republican, a viable path to overturning the election results. The Trump campaign sued on Nov. 9 to prevent Biden, a Democrat, from being certified by election officials as the winner in Pennsylvania.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people.“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”Last week the Democratic governor instituted a new round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state via executive order, including a two-week “freeze” limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households just ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents are also prohibited from eating out at restaurants and going to the gym, though faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors are allowed.Violators can face up to 30 days in jail, $1,250 fines or both. The Marion County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that it believes “we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic.”“We believe both are counterproductive to public health goals.”Brown pushed back, calling criticisms of the new restrictions "irresponsible."“This is about saving lives and it's about protecting our fellow Oregonians,” she said. “We have too many sporadic cases in Oregon. We can't trace these cases to a particular source. We have to limit gatherings and social interactions.”On Sunday, new COVID-19 cases reached a record high in the state for the third straight day, with 1,517 new infections recorded, bringing the state total to 65,170.

  • Rights experts: Japan's handling of Carlos Ghosn was wrong

    A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations said Monday that former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged “compensation” for him from the Japanese government. The Japanese government denounced the report as a “totally unacceptable” viewpoint that will change nothing in the country's legal process. In its opinion published Monday, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that Ghosn’s arrest in Japan in late 2018 and early 2019 was “arbitrary” and called on Japan’s government to “take the necessary steps to remedy the situation of Mr. Ghosn without delay.”