Emerson College Polling Director on new Inside California Politics poll

(Inside California Politics) — Emerson College’s Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball joined Inside California Politics Co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the findings in the Inside California Politics-Emerson College poll released on Thursday.

That poll found that Rep. Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey are leading the U.S. Senate race in California.

Kimball discusses the trends found within the data of the poll surrounding the U.S. Senate Race as well as the presidential election.

