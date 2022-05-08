Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Emerson Electric's shares on or after the 12th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.52 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.06 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Emerson Electric has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of $88.01. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Emerson Electric can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Emerson Electric

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Emerson Electric's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 52% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Story continues

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Emerson Electric's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. Emerson Electric is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Emerson Electric has increased its dividend at approximately 4.1% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Emerson Electric is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Has Emerson Electric got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Emerson Electric paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

Wondering what the future holds for Emerson Electric? See what the 22 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.