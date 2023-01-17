Emerson reveals $7.6 billion bid for National Instruments

FILE - A visitor views the video wall in the lobby of Emerson Electric's headquarters building in St. Louis, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2007. Emerson is making a bid to buy National Instruments, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 for $7.6 billion. Emerson is offering $53 per share in cash, an enhanced offer that was made in November. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerson is going public with a $7.6 billion bid for National Instruments, saying the company has avoided serious buyout negotiations since early last year.

Emerson bumped up its cash offer for the maker of scientific measuring equipment and software to $53 per share in November, up from a per-share offer of $48 that it had made back in May.

Shares of National Instruments jumped 15% Tuesday before the market opened.

Emerson said that it's tried numerous times to initiate private discussions with National Instruments Corp. since May. The St. Louis company said that when it provided its increased bid in November, National Instruments said it had formed a group to look at the proposal and evaluate options. But Emerson said since that time National Instruments has resisted engaging.

Emerson Electric Co., which makes process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments, noted that it did meet with National Instruments earlier this month, but that National Instruments shared “limited, high-level” information about its business and was unwilling to provide more detailed information. Emerson said it was told by National Instruments that would be the extent of its engagement.

Last week National Instruments said that it was conducting a strategic review and put in place a “poison pill,” a financial maneuver that companies use to ward off unwelcome suitors.

The elements of each poison pill vary, but they’re all designed to give corporate boards an option to flood the market with so much newly created stock that a takeover becomes prohibitively expensive.

“Although Emerson would have preferred to reach an agreement privately, given National Instruments’ announcement that it is undertaking a strategic review, and after refusing to work with us toward a premium cash transaction over the past eight months, we are making our interest public for the benefit of all National Instruments shareholders,” Emerson President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai said in a prepared statement.

National Instruments, which is based in Austin, Texas, did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment Tuesday.

Emerson is interested in National Instruments' differentiated electronic test and measurement offerings and technology stack of intelligent devices, controls and software.

Emerson has purchased 2.3 million shares of National Instruments and says that it has approval to increase its stake.

Shares of Emerson fell 2% in premarket trading Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • No. 5 LSU women's basketball rolls Auburn by 30 on Seimone Augustus Day

    LSU women's basketball wasn't about to spoil Seimone Augustus Day. Tigers rolled Auburn by 30 to extend program-best start to 18-0 Sunday.

  • What Google's Supreme Court case means for Raleigh, Durham startups

    Google says a potential Supreme Court ruling could upend the internet. Here's why that could spell trouble for emerging startups in the Triangle.

  • DAVOS 2023: EU's Von der Leyen backs listing Iran's Guards as a terrorist group

    "The reaction of Iran regime is atrocious and horrible and they are trampling over fundamental human rights," she told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women.

  • Augustus is 1st female athlete with statue on LSU campus

    Seimone Augustus gazed up at the bronze likeness of her in front of LSU's basketball training center and began wiping away tears. Augustus, who led the Tigers to three women's Final Four appearances before starring in the WNBA and in international play, became LSU's first female student-athlete to be immortalized with a statue on campus Sunday. “I'm still trying to process this,” Augustus said as she addressed the crowd shortly before fifth-ranked LSU hosted Auburn in the nearby Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

  • Japan yields top BOJ cap for third day on eve of crucial policy decision

    Japanese 10-year government bond yields topped the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy ceiling for a third straight session on Tuesday amid swirling speculation that policymakers could tweak stimulus settings when a two-day meeting wraps up on Wednesday. "There is a strong cautiousness about taking fresh positions ahead of tomorrow," said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. On those days, however, it was eventually corralled back to 0.5% by a wave of emergency BOJ purchase operations totalling some 10 trillion yen ($77.81 billion).

  • Global Push to Treat HIV Leaves Children Behind

    AWENDO, Kenya — The stories the mothers tell when they gather at the Awendo Health Centre in western Kenya are a catalog of small failures, missed opportunities and devastating consequences. What unites the two dozen or so women who meet periodically, on wooden benches in a bare clinic room or under a tree in the courtyard, is their children: All have HIV. It has been two decades since efforts to prevent the transmission of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, from mother to child during pregnancy a

  • National Instruments stock jumps toward 5-year high after Emerson discloses buyout bid valued at $7.6 billion

    Shares of National Instruments Corp. (NATI) shot up 12.3% toward a five-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after Emerson Electric Corp. (EMR) disclosed an improved buy bid in a deal with an implied value of $7.6 billion. Emerson’s stock fell 2.0% ahead of the open. Emerson said it proposed to pay $53 in cash for each National Instruments share outstanding, which is up from its bid of $48 a share submitted in May 2022.

  • Frank Thomas, Pirates star and original Met, dies at 93

    Frank Thomas, a three-time All-Star with his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates who later became the top hitter on the expansion New York Mets, died Monday. Both teams announced Thomas' death. The Mets said he died Monday morning in Pittsburgh.

  • British police arrest man on terrorism charges after uranium is found in package at London airport

    British police arrested a man on terrorism charges Saturday after trace amounts of uranium were discovered in a cargo package at Heathrow Airport in London.

  • Netflix ‘knew something we didn’t’ with PGA documentary, Justin Thomas jokes

    The documentary covered the explosive fall-out from the launch of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series

  • What is the U.S. 'Title 42' immigration policy and why is it expanding?

    The United States announced on Thursday it will extend COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions nL1N33Q1F2, known as Title 42, to expel migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border back to Mexico, a move would block more nationalities from seeking asylum in the United States. At the same time, the White House said it would open more legal pathways for migrants from those nations to apply to enter the country from abroad. WHY ARE MIGRANTS BLOCKED AT THE BORDER UNDER COVID RULES?

  • Officer discipline planned over Tennessee driver's death

    Police in Tennessee say officers in Memphis face disciplinary action after a 29-year-old Black driver died following a traffic stop. Tyre D. Nichols' death earlier this month has sparked outrage in the community, with relatives accusing police of beating Nichols and causing him to suffer a heart attack. Authorities have said Nichols experienced a medical emergency after running from officers.

  • Investors Heavily Search Intel Corporation (INTC): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Intel (INTC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Japan Looks Beyond US Alliance for Help to Deter China Military

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is looking beyond his country’s alliance with the US to deter China, bolstering security ties with democracies from Australia to Europe. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Italy’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arr

  • U.S. stock futures dip after three-day break

    U.S. stock futures dipped Tuesday as investors returned from the long weekend and eyed further corporate earnings updates.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)?

    Let's talk about the popular NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from...

  • Vietnam lawmakers to hold rare extraordinary meeting - sources

    The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown that has already led to the arrest of a health minister and investigations into hundreds of senior officials. Three sources familiar with government and parliament affairs, who declined to be identified due to the political sensitivity of the matter, said the legislature may ratify resignations of more high-ranking officials this week. A National Assembly information official declined to comment on the possible meeting.

  • Diamond and Silk became two of the most popular conservative influencers. For Trump and his supporters, they were a way to sidestep accusations of racism.

    From testifying about censorship to the anti-immigration "Diamond and Silk Act," how the sister duo became the Republican Party's Black megaphone.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in 2023: 2 Picks and 1 to Avoid

    The chip sector is getting back on its proverbial feet after a challenging period, but not every stock is a winner.