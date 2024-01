In this week’s Wish Wednesday, Denver7 wants to send a shout out to Emery, 5, who is living with a genetic disorder. Emery’s Make-A-Wish is to go to Disney World. Even though Emergy has had plenty of obstacles in her 5 years of life so far, she keeps surprising those who know and love her. She's a huge Commanders fan just like her dad, an even bigger Taylor Swift (Swiftie) fan than her mom, and her Nonna is her best friend.

