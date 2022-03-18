Emery outlines goals if elected Sheriff

Mar. 18—PENDLETON — Republican Anthony Emery, seeking the party's nomination for sheriff, has outlined proposed changes to the department.

Emery is one of three candidates seeking the nomination, along with Kim Stigall and John Beeman. The winner in the May primary election will run against Democrat Joey Cole.

Emery has served on the Madison County Council since 2017 and is a 30-year member of the Indiana State Police.

Appearing at a Tea Party meeting Thursday, Emery asked what the county was doing to combat crime.

"The job of a police officer is to enforce the laws," he said.

Emery said the drug problem in Madison County is increasing the numbers of other crimes like theft and burglaries.

"We can't ignore the drug problem," he said. "Once a person is incarcerated, we should get them help with addiction problems."

Emery said those programs should be used to reduce the number of repeat arrests.

He also would bring the Drug Task Force back under the control of the Sheriff's Department.

Emery said currently there are only four members of the task force, two from the Anderson Police Department and two from the Sheriff's Department. He noted there used to be six members.

"There should be a countywide drug task force run by the sheriff and not the Anderson Police Department," he said. "The chief of police has to answer to other people. The sheriff answers to the voters."

Emery said he would like to renew the department's community outreach program and contact elderly residents on a regular basis to check on their welfare.

He said his years serving on the county council have provided numerous opportunities to learn the ins and outs of county finances.

Concerning the construction of a new county jail, Emery said he has been working with officials in the criminal justice system since joining the council on the overcrowding problem.

"The decisions on the jail will be made before the next sheriff takes office," Emery. "There will be a groundbreaking in August or September. As a councilman, I've been a part of the process."

Story continues

Councilman Jerry Alexander is seeking election to a second term and is being opposed for the District 1 nomination in the Republican Party by Bethany Keller.

"When I decided to run, I started attending council meetings to learn the process," he said. "Historically the budget is prepared by office holders on their anticipated spending needs.

"It's a frustrating process," Alexander added. "The council is responsible for finances."

He said time and experience are needed to understand the council's budget making process.

"Expenses exceeded revenues not too long ago," Alexander said. "(Auditor) Rick Gardner has done a good job of working with the council to tighten the fiscal process."

During the last budget cycle, Alexander said, the council looked at spending by each department over several years and set budgets based on those averages.

"The process worked," he said.

Alexander said the county is in good fiscal condition with an operating balance of $9 million and a Rainy Day fund balance of $5.4 million expected by the end of the year.

"We've done a good job of managing finances," he said.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.