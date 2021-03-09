Emhoff, VP Harris' husband, goes from top lawyer to teacher

Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, is getting settled in a new job teaching law at Georgetown University amid a high-pressure moment in U.S. history.

There is the pandemic and the vaccinations, the $1.9 trillion relief package and the open wounds of a political divide that led to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. But Emhoff's dinner conversation with his wife would be familiar to almost any married couple: “How was your day?"

“I talk about how it’s going, how I’m trying to reach the students, and how they’re responding to me,” Emhoff told reporters on Monday. "And look, it’s odd the second gentleman is their teacher. But we kind of dispensed with that. It was maybe five minutes in the first class."

Emhoff said his wife tends to be interested in what happens in the class, since she is a lawyer, too.

Joined by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Emhoff on Monday toured Hook Hall, which is part of a COVID-19 relief effort to distribute meals and care kits to local hospitality workers.

Married to Harris since 2014, Emhoff left the Los Angeles office of the law firm of DLA Piper after Harris was elected with President Joe Biden. It was a career shift for a high-flying litigator specializing in entertainment and intellectual property law who, according to publicly released tax filings, earned about $3 million last year.

Emhoff said he's grateful to be able to support his wife in her new role.

"We need more strong, powerful women in government, and we need strong, powerful women in business," he said.

Emhoff said he's talking to administration experts to learn the issues and not just visiting museums and libraries in Washington. He's also experiencing the challenges of a virtual classroom.

“First of all, I’ve learned teaching is really hard,” Emhoff said. “The amount of work that you have to put in and the extra effort, especially during COVID, doing over Zoom.”

    The Duke of Sussex is determined to stand shoulder to shoulder with his brother at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, whatever the fallout from his interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry hopes that the brothers can present a united front at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been the Princess’s 60th birthday, in an attempt to move past their rift. A source close to Prince Harry insisted that whatever had been said and done, he desperately hoped to attend the event and considered it a priority. There is more uncertainty about whether the Duke might make it back to the UK for earlier events, such as Trooping the Colour on June 12 or the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday on June 10, partly due to the impending birth of his second child, thought to be due around that time. Despite the explosive nature of the revelations made to Ms Winfrey, the Sussexes consider the interview their last word on the subject and want to move on. They felt they needed to have their say and explain to the public why they turned their backs on royal life, but now consider the matter closed, sources said. One friend said: “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do but now they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”