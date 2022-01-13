🌱 Emigrant Bank Protest + Shooting In Canarsie

Happy Friday, neighbors! Let's get this day started. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in Ditmas Park-Flatbush.

Four people were shot at the weekly Dream Wednesdays adult party at a catering hall in Canarsie, after a gunman opened fire. The motives of the shooter are under investigation. One witness said they had never previously seen this type of violence during previous weeks at the same event. (New York Daily News) Victoria Stennett, a Flatbush homeowner, is in dispute with Emigrant Bank, which is threatening to seize her house if she doesn't pay them $4 million they say she owes them. Activists with the organization Equality for Flatbush say the bank is a "predatory lender" and rallied in Stennett's defense last week. (Brooklyn Reader) The race for Assembly District 43, previously occupied by Diana Richardson, is now wide open, after she was appointed Deputy Borough President by Antonio Reynoso. One candidate in the race is Pierre Albert, a program manager in the governor's office and the son of Haitian immigrants. (Haitian Times)

A Journey Back in Time With Sweet Micky & T-Vice at 1370 Ralph Avenue (10 p.m.)

Brooklyn BP Antonio Reynoso is partnering with Rita Joseph to provide free COVID tests and masks this afternoon, along Coney Island Avenue (Twitter)

Here's a hatha yoga class with Lisa from the Flatbush YMCA! (Facebook)

Rita Joseph and Farah Louis met with the DOE chancellor to discus remote learning options during the omicron surge. (Twitter)

What No One is Telling You Free Final Resting/Funeral/Cremation Webinar- Friday Jan 14, 6 pm EST (January 14)

🎯 MLK Weekend Brooklyn Pop-Up Shop! (January 16)

Behind The Scoreboard – Babe And A Young Fan (Details)

