Emile Weaver appeals postconviction relief to Ohio Supreme Court

ZANESVILLE — A former Muskingum University student convicted of murdering her baby is seeking a new judge to review her request for postconviction relief.

The request has made it to the Ohio Supreme Court.

In 2016, Emile Weaver was convicted on one count of aggravated murder and three other charges in connection to the death of her baby, whom she delivered while a sophomore at Muskingum. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Weaver was found responsible for placing her newborn baby in a small garbage can shortly after giving birth on April 22, 2015, and then wrapping it in a trash bag and leaving it outside her sorority house on campus.

Oral arguments will be on Wednesday.

At issue, according to the Ohio Supreme Court, is to what extent an appeals court must defer to the trial judge's determination of a witness' credibility, and if an appeals court must overturn a trial court decision if the appeals court determines the judge was biased or prejudiced.

Weaver first appealed after her conviction to the Fifth District Court of Appeals. After it upheld the trial court's decision in 2018, she appealed it to the Ohio Supreme Court. The state's highest court declined to review her case.

She now comes before the Ohio Supreme Court as a result of seeking postconviction relief. Offenders can seek postconviction relief rather than appealing their conviction. It is typically used when they want to raise legal arguments that couldn't be considered during the appeal.

Weaver argues she should get a new trial because her attorney at the time was ineffective, saying that the lawyer did not present evidence that might have resulted in a shorter sentence. Her former attorney reportedly failed to present evidence of neonaticide, the deliberate act of a parent murdering their own child less than 24 hours old.

After Muskingum County Common Pleas Judge Mark C. Fleegle denied a postconviction relief hearing, Weaver appealed it to the Fifth District. That court found the trial court should proceed with a hearing to determine if the attorney was ineffective, based on reports from a neonaticide expert.

Fleegle's court then proceeded with the hearing. A psychotherapist testified about pregnancy negation, which is a syndrome that includes pregnancy denial and concealment. That condition, the therapist said, can lead to neonaticide, and that Weaver fit the description of someone who may have experienced pregnancy negation.

Prosecutors requested the psychotherapist's testimonies not be considered because they said she wasn't credible. Fleegle at first denied that request but then announced from the bench after closing arguments that he did not consider the witness' testimony to be credible. He dismissed Weaver's case.

Then, she appealed it back to the Fifth District Court of Appeals. That court upheld Fleegle's decision, but still took issue with some of the judge's behavior.

Weaver has now appealed it the Ohio Supreme Court, which agreed to take her case during a special off-site session Wednesday in Fayette County. She is seeking a new judge to review her postconviction relief request.

Weaver places fault on the appeals court, according to Court News Ohio, stating her hearing was unfair. Her claim is that it did not closely examine Fleegle's behavior and his ruling that the key witness was not credible.

Weaver asserts the Fleegle was biased against her.

According to Court News Ohio, she alleges that the judge was displeased with the Fifth District's decision to direct the trial court to hold the hearing. She said the Fifth District failed "when it didn't ensure a hearing before an impartial judge," the Ohio Supreme Court communication site states.

Fleegle said he could not comment on the pending case.

"The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s office will be making arguments tomorrow before the Ohio Supreme Court in hopes of keeping Emile Weaver in prison for the murder of her newborn, Addison Grace Weaver," according to Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch. "Our office has successfully defended the conviction and sentence of life without parole three times. The state public defender’s office continues its repeated efforts to undue the justice that was done for the murdered newborn. The only concern the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office has is whether the Supreme Court will set aside long-standing legal precedent to overturn a fair sentence."

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Emile Weaver appeals postconviction relief to Ohio Supreme Court