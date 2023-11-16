Emile Weaver resentenced for murder of newborn; may be paroled after 20 years in prison

ZANESVILLE − A former student at Muskingum University convicted in 2016 of murdering her newborn baby was re-sentenced Thursday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court with a different result than the first time.

Emile L. Weaver, 28, was indicted in July 2015 on a charge of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; two counts of tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies; and abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony. In June 2016, Judge Mark Fleegle sentenced Weaver to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the murder charge and an aggregate additional four years in prison for the other charges.

According to court documents, Weaver placed her newborn baby in a small garbage can shortly after giving birth on April 22, 2015, and then wrapped it in a trash bag. She left it outside her sorority house on the Muskingum University campus. The baby died of asphyxiation, according to the autopsy report.

Attorneys Rachel Troutman, Michelle Umana and Renee Severyn appear with client Emile Weaver, second from left, as she speaks Thursday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court during a re-sentencing for her conviction of murdering her newborn daughter. Weaver was emotional as she spoke about her time in prison and how she will never forgive herself.

At the time of original sentencing, Weaver's attorney argued for life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years. Fleegle said he didn't believe Weaver was remorseful for her actions and commented on her selfishness and how she was only concerned about herself, not her baby, which Fleegle felt the evidence and statements made showed.

On appeal, a re-sentencing was ordered by the Ohio Supreme Court and a new judge was assigned, retired Judge Janet Burnside of Cuyahoga County. Burnside gave Weaver 20 years to life in prison on the murder charge, meaning she'd be eligible for parole after 20 years served in prison. Burnside said there were several mitigating factors that led her to believe the minimal term was fair and just in this instance.

Defense attorney Rachel Troutman questions a witness during the resentencing trial for Emile Weaver, seated, on Thursday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. Weaver originally received life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder of her infant daughter. Her new sentencing allows for the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Ohio Supreme Court ruled on resentencing case

In April 2022, the case made it to the Ohio Supreme Court. At issue was to what extent an appeals court must defer to the trial judge's determination of a witness' credibility and if an appeals court must overturn a trial court decision if it determines the judge was biased or prejudiced.

Weaver first appealed after her conviction to the Fifth District Court of Appeals. After it upheld the trial court's decision in 2018, she appealed it to the Ohio Supreme Court. The state's highest court declined to review her case.

However, the court did agree to consider the matter of postconviction relief. Offenders can seek postconviction relief rather than appealing their conviction. It is typically used when they want to raise legal arguments that couldn't be considered during the appeal.

The argument was Weaver's attorney at the time was ineffective, saying the lawyer did not present evidence that might have resulted in a shorter sentence. Her former attorney reportedly failed to present evidence of neonaticide, the deliberate act of a parent murdering their own child less than 24 hours old.

Fleegle initially denied a postconviction relief hearing. Weaver's new attorneys appealed it to the appeals court. That court found the trial court should proceed with a hearing to determine if the attorney was ineffective, based on reports from a neonaticide expert. The hearing was then held.

A psychotherapist testified about pregnancy negation, which is a syndrome that includes pregnancy denial and concealment. That condition can lead to neonaticide and Weaver fit the description of someone who may have experienced pregnancy negation or an unperceived pregnancy.

Prosecutors requested the psychotherapist's testimony not be considered because they said she wasn't credible. Fleegle at first denied the request but then announced from the bench after closing arguments that he did not consider the witness' testimony to be credible. He dismissed Weaver's case.

In December 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the resentencing case go back to Muskingum County Common Pleas Court and be reviewed by a new judge. Burnside was assigned the case.

Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch questions defense expert witness Dr. Diana Barnes on the nature of an unperceived pregnancy and how that concept applied to Weaver's case. Even though Welch said the witness should be found not credible, Judge Janet Burnside said the neonaticide argument factored little into her final sentencing ruling.

The resentencing

A resentencing memorandum filed Nov. 1 asked for life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years and pointed out mitigating factors of Weaver's personality, upbringing, the situation and more which led to neonaticide. It said Weaver gave birth without medical assistance after months of pregnancy denial and declining mental health. The memorandum also mentioned Weaver's conduct and maturation while incarcerated.

"By fundamentally ignoring a problem in hopes it will go away, Weaver's maladaptive coping mechanism of complete denial became the foundation for her acute dissociative episode, triggered by childbirth, following an unperceived pregnancy," the memorandum stated. "Weaver had all the risk factors and shared the demographic profile of women who tend to experience (neonaticide). Since her incarceration, she has taken action to gain insight into herself and to heal the parts of her that led to the fateful night."

Dr. Diana Barnes of Los Angeles testified on what an unperceived pregnancy is and the elements of Weaver's case that led her to believe she had suffered from it and experienced a disassociated state during the labor and for a time after.

Prosecutor Ron Welch called it a designer defense, where the concept of neonaticide was made to fit Weaver's case when it really didn't. He said Barnes' testimony was biased, incomplete, inconsistent and deceptive. Text messages between Weaver and the baby's father were read in court, which Welch believed fully demonstrated that Weaver had accepted her pregnancy, was aware of it and took deliberate actions to consciously kill her infant.

In the end, Burnside said she was sitting aside the unperceived pregnancy argument and it only factored a little bit into her ruling. When considering the other factors for sentencing such as the likelihood of Weaver committing the same offense or another severe crime, if she's a danger to the community, sentencing for other aggravated murder cases and if the minimum sentence fit the guidelines of providing adequate punishment and rehabilitation, she felt it did.

Burnside said in court documents was a letter written on Weaver's behalf by a woman she was incarcerated with. The letter writer said Weaver had helped her with her own issues and she believed Weaver was redeemable, which spoke volumes to Burnside.

Weaver spoke in court and was teary and emotional as she did so. She said the death of her baby, named Addison, didn't hit her until she bought baby clothes for the funeral. If she could go back knowing what she knows now, Weaver believed the outcome would be different, but she won't use that realization to forgive herself and a piece of herself will always be broken because of what happened.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: New sentence: Emile Weaver may be paroled after 20 years in prison