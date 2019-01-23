Emiliano Sala: Pilot of doomed flight joked he was a 'bit rusty', as search is called off

David Ibbotson was thought to be the pilot of the aircraft

The Cardiff City footballer who is feared dead after his light aircraft was lost over the English Channel had rejected the club's offer to arrange his transport, opting instead to make his own way, it has emerged.

Emiliano Sala had been travelling between Nantes, in France, to Cardiff when the Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared near the Channel Island of Alderney.

It has also emerged that the Argentinian-born player sent a WhatsApp audio message, expressing fears that his plane "looks like it’s about to fall apart" just moments before it disappeared.

The £15 million Cardiff City signing added, "Dad, how scared am I" in the recording, which is said to have been verified by Argentinian news website Ole.

Sala, 28, is feared dead with his pilot after the light aircraft encountered troubles after taking off in France on Monday night.

The pilot of the aircraft was understood to be David Ibbotson from the village of Crowle near Scunthorpe.

Mr Ibbotson, who was a highly experienced pilot, posted a message on social media on Saturday night describing how he had checked into a hotel in Nantes.

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has revealed that the club had offered to arrange a flight to bring him to the Welsh capital, but he had insisted on making his own arrangements.

Mr Dalman said: "We spoke to the player and asked him if he wanted us to make arrangements for his flight which, quite frankly, would have been commercial. He declined and made his own arrangements.

"I can't tell you who arranged the flight because I don't know at this stage - but it certainly wasn't Cardiff City."

On Tuesday night, rescue sources confirmed possible plane parts and seats had been spotted in the water.

But police said there was a possibility that Sala and the pilot had managed to ditch in the sea and make their way into a raft.

Fans have left scarves and flowers at the Cardiff City stadium

One theory being explored is that the aircraft, which was built in 1984, had suffered engine problems after the propeller became iced up in the freezing conditions.

The pilot may have been attempting to reduce altitude into warmer air in order to resolve the problem when the accident occurred.

Guernsey Police confirmed "floating objects" had been seen, but said they were unlikely to be able to verify they belonged to a plane wreckage until later on Wednesday.