Emily Blunt dishes on her kids 'love' of Ryan Gosling: ‘Ryan’s it for them'

Emily Blunt's kids are now officially taken with their mother's career.

After watching the "Barbie" movie with her kiddos, Blunt says her two children, Hazel and Violet, whom she shares with husband John Krasinski, can't believe she's worked with Ryan Gosling, in her new movie, "The Fall Guy."

"They’re so happy. They have never had any interest in anyone I’ve worked with ever," she said on the Jan. 7 episode of "Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist."

Emily Blunt talking to Willie Geist. (TODAY)

"They know a lot of people I’ve worked with. But Ryan is — Ryan’s it for them," Blunt added.

The "Edge of Tomorrow" actor noted that her kids loved Gosling's role as Ken in the "Barbie" movie so much that they kept asking her questions about him.

"They were, like, 'What does he look like when he has normal hair?'" she laughed. "And so I had to be, like, 'This is what he normally looks like.' It’s so funny."

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in

In "The Fall Guy," Blunt plays Gosling's love interest. The movie centers around a retired stuntman (Gosling), who tries to make the biggest comeback of his career.The film is set to hit theaters on May 3, nearly one year after Blunt portrayed Kitty Oppenheimer in July 2023's "Oppenheimer" which came out the same day as "Barbie."

It was a busy year for Blunt, who also played Liza Drake in September 2023's "Pain Hustlers." After a demanding year, Blunt said she took some time off for herself so she could feel recharged.

"I guess everyone needs to take a breather sometimes, you know," she said.

But Blunt is making it clear that taking time off does not equate to her quitting Hollywood. She said the only thing she's been craving lately is a nap.

"I'm a napper," she said. "I do transcendental meditation, but I don't think I do it right 'cause you're supposed to sit up and do it like this, and I just am horizontal and I snore throughout it. I was like, 'I don't know if I'm doing it right, but it's very relaxing."

"It's just sleeping really. And whenever I'm on a film set, if I've got some kind of fancy period hairdo, I will literally sleep sitting up like a psychopath," she said, laughing. "Like, people I work with call them my 'psycho-naps.'"

This article was originally published on TODAY.com