Emily Eavis reveals date Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale

Emily Eavis has revealed that tickets for Glastonbury 2024 will go on sale on 5 November.

While the information has not been formally announced by the festival, Eavis, who is the festival’s co-organiser, replied to a fan’s query on Instagram, when they asked what date the tickets would be on sale.

On Friday (22 September), Eavis shared a picture of a hut standing alone in an empty Worthy Farm, where the festival takes place each year, writing: “Last piece left”.

In the comments, Instagram user @markesmarston wrote: “Need the ticket sale date, please!”

Eavis wrote back, stating: “Nov 5th. All the info will be with you soon.”

Tickets that include a coach fare to the festival typically go on sale three days prior to the general sale, so Glastonbury hopefuls are already predicting that coach tickets will go on sale on Thursday 2 November, with general tickets going on sale on 5 November.

Glastonbury hopefuls must have registered in order to pay a deposit and secure tickets for the festival each year. Registration does not guarantee you a ticket, but it does ensure you’re in with a chance.

Glastonbury Festival fan accounts have been warning followers who had registered before 2020 that their details were due to be deleted from the system, so make sure to check if you’re still registered if you signed up before 2020.

Registration is now open and usually closes around the end of October. There will be no opportunity to register again after that until after the major ticket sales have happened in November.

You’ll need to provide some basic details and a passport-style photo to register, which needs to be approved, so Glastonbury recommends doing this as soon as possible.

As the buildup to the festival begins for another year, festivalgoers are already beginning to speculate about who might be headlining this year. However, last month, Swifties – Taylor Swift fans – received some bad news when the singer was ruled out of headlining the festival as the dates of the festival clash with dates on her Eras Tour.

One of the dates includes a third consecutive Dublin show on Sunday 30 July 2024. Originally, Swift was only scheduled to perform two Dublin shows on 28 and 29 June 2024, leaving room for a possible Glastonbury getaway on Sunday – the 2024 festival will take place from 26 to 30 June.

However, with the additional Dublin date, her June diary has officially been filled.

Find out more about how to get tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 here. You can register and find more information here.