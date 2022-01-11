Emily Hart pleads guilty to 2016 death of stepson in Murfreesboro

Johnathon Hart died in May 2016. His stepmother, Emily Hart, was charged in 2018 with aggravated child abuse related to his death.

Emily Hart on Monday pled guilty in the death of her teenage stepson, the latest chapter in a case that shocked Murfreesboro nearly six years ago.

Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney Hugh Ammerman recommended Judge Barry Tidwell sentence Hart, 44, to six years — the maximum penalty for a Class C felony of attempted aggravated child abuse.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 6, when Tidwell court will decide where Emily Hart serves her sentence.

For subscribers: Teachers, brother detail abuse, neglect in years leading to 13-year-old's death

3 things to know: Hart family child abuse case

During Monday's plea hearing, Ammerman, the lead prosecutor in the case, shared details.

On the night of May 26, 2016, Emily Hart and her husband, Christopher, the boy's biological father, discovered the teenager vomited in his bed.

Emily Hart pulled her stepson, Jonathan, 13, from the top bunk to the floor and proceeded to kick him down the hallway to the bathroom and forced him into a cold shower.

She forced him to stand up, but in his weakened state, he fell and hit his head, losing consciousness, according to Ammerman.

A short time later, Johnathon Hart was found unresponsive by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

Ammerman said an autopsy concluded the teenager died from sepsis, a "severe bacterial infection." The autopsy also detailed bruising and injuries consistent with accounts given by Johnathon Hart's brother, Taylor.

Emily Hart was indicted by the Rutherford County Grand Jury in June 2018, and the case went to trial in December 2019. She was originally charged with a Class B felony, which would have brought a maximum of eight to 12 years in prison.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Murfreesboro woman pleads guilty to 2016 death of stepson