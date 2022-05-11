Emily Hart sentenced in connection with stepson's death

Johnathon Hart died in May 2016. His stepmother, Emily Hart, was charged in 2018 with aggravated child abuse related to his death.

Emily Hart will spend the next six years behind bars for attempted aggravated child abuse in connection to the 2016 death of her 13-year-old stepson, Johnathan Hart.

The 44-year-old stepmother, dressed in business attire, sat expressionless as Rutherford County Circuit Court Judge Barry Tidwell handed down her sentence.

Six years.

It's the maximum penalty for a Class C felony of attempted aggravated child abuse.

It's been nearly six years since 13-year-old lost his life as a result of child abuse she inflicted on him. Emily Hart hasn't spent more than a few hours in custody, alive and able to live life free of confinement during that time.

But in January, Emily Hart pled guilty to attempted aggravated child abuse — charges that were brought against her in 2018, two years after her teenage stepson's death.

At the January plea hearing, Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney Hugh Ammerman, the lead prosecutor, recommended Tidwell sentence Emily Hart to the fullest extent the charges she was convicted of would allow.

Others testified about Emily Hart's character: a friend, her mother. The woman had no previous criminal record, after all.

And then Johnathan Hart's stepmother took the stand to speak on her own behalf.

Emily Hart told the courtroom she wishes she'd done more to save Johnathan Hart's life and recounted her version of the night he died. Her testimonial Friday was much different than the details she admitted to in the same courtroom in January when she pled guilty to attempted aggravated child abuse.

The only noticeable tears the convicted felon shed at the sentencing came after she left the stand and sat beside her lawyer, Burt McCarter. She mouthed, "I'm sorry."

Nicole Hurt, counselor at Middle Tennessee Christian School where Johnathan attended briefly, Murfreesboro City Schools social worker Tonya Hobbs, and Vanessa Hyers with Tennessee Department of Children's Services all testified to their experiences with the boys' abuse.

Story continues

The defendant kept her impassive stare as Johnathan Hart's brother, 17-year-old Taylor Hart, took the stand to share his testimony of abuse and neglect — details that would ultimately result in her arrest in 2018.

During the January plea hearing, Ammerman briefly shared details of that night of the events leading up to Johnathan Hart's death, summarizing accounts given by Taylor Hart.

On the night of May 26, 2016, Emily Hart and her husband, Christopher, the boy's biological father, discovered the teenager vomited in his bed.

Emily Hart pulled her stepson, Jonathan, 13, from the top bunk to the floor and proceeded to kick him down the hallway to the bathroom and forced him into a cold shower.

She forced him to stand up in the shower, but in his weakened state, he fell and hit his head, losing consciousness, according to Ammerman.

A short time later, Johnathon Hart was found unresponsive by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

Ammerman said an autopsy concluded the teenager died from sepsis, a "severe bacterial infection." The autopsy also detailed bruising and injuries consistent with accounts given by Taylor Hart.

Former Murfreesboro Police Det. Tommy Roberts, who led the investigation in Johnathan Hart's death in 2016, could not secure enough evidence to prove she played any part in the the teenager's death.

She remained free until she was arrested in 2018 after Taylor Hart revealed graphic details of the night his brother died, and of other incidents where Emily Hart had inflicted grave pain on the boys.

Emily Hart was indicted by the Rutherford County Grand Jury in June 2018, and the case went to trial in December 2019. She was originally charged with a Class B felony, which would have brought a maximum of eight to 12 years in prison.

After she serves 33% of her prison sentence, Hart will be eligible for probation.

More: How to report child abuse

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Emily Hart sentenced in connection with stepson's death