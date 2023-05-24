Emily High, missing Pennsylvania teen found with Jaret Wright in Virginia

A missing Pennsylvania girl has been found in Virginia with a man wanted in Hamilton County since October for violating probation in a local case involving a sexual relationship with a teen girl.

Pennsylvania State Police tweeted Monday afternoon that 16-year-old Emily High was found safe in Purcellville, Virginia, and Jaret Wright, 22, was taken into custody. The Ohio probation violation charge carries a sentence of up to 4½ years in prison.

After initially being charged in Hamilton County with rape, Wright pleaded guilty last June to gross sexual imposition and possession of child pornography. The charges stemmed from accusations that he lived three weeks with a 15-year-old College Hill girl without her family knowing.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Wright to complete treatment at the Talbert House – Turtle Creek Center in Warren County as a condition of his sentence of three years probation. The facility offers sex offender, job education and corrective thinking programs.

But Wright was arrested last July for not completing the Talbert House program and then fled last October.

Emily High was reported missing from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on May 15.

Wright is from the Akron area but an Ohio sex offender registry says he lives now in Lebanon. When Branch sentenced Wright to probation, she said he had to find local housing.

Wright is also wanted in Summit County on a burglary charge.

A relative of Wright's said he broke through a window in an Akron-area home in 2021 and hid in the basement while trying to have sex with a teen girl.

Another relative said that when Wright was 18 and living in Florida, he met a 15-year-old girl on social media and was going to her house. She said the girl's parents got a restraining order against him and he eventually moved back to Ohio.

