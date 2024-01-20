Emily in Paris gets exciting season 4 update

Emily in Paris season 4 has received an exciting update, making it that much closer to being back on our screens.

Netflix's official Twitter/X account shared a photo of Lily Collins holding up the script for season 4, episode 1, with a date of Wednesday, January 17 for the table read-through.

"BONJOUR SEASON FOUR," the post reads. "Emily in Paris is back in production."

Netflix

Not only is Lily wearing a shirt covered in 'lil Eiffel Towers, but she's also sporting her season 1 and 2 hair. Yep, the 'trauma bangs' of season 3 are gone.

Collins herself shared the same photo, alongside a handful more of the script and the shirt, to her Instagram, and wrote: "Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…"

Meanwhile, Collins' co-star Ashley Park revealed this week that she was recently hospitalised with "critical" septic shock after contracting tonsillitis on holiday.

Netflix

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," she said.

"While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

She said that she is through the worst of it now, and thanked co-star Paul Forman for being by her side during the ordeal.

She is expected to join season 4 when she is ready, and production shouldn't be affected.

Emily in Paris seasons 1 to 3 are available to stream on Netflix now.





