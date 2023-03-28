Emily Ratajkowski Is Apparently “Begging” Olivia Wilde For “Forgiveness” Amid Reports That Her Viral Kiss With Harry Styles Was A Major “Betrayal” Weeks After They Were Seen Hanging Out

Olivia Wilde apparently isn’t best pleased by Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski’s recent meet-up.

Bg026 / GC Images

In the unlikely event that you missed it, Harry and Em Rata were spotted making out in Japan over the weekend.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

The two got cozy on the streets of Tokyo, where Harry was playing shows on his world tour, and Emily was seemingly visiting.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Video footage of the kiss was obtained by numerous outlets and spread like wildfire online, with the PDA marking the first time that Harry has been romantically linked to anyone since his split from Olivia last year.

Neil Mockford / GC Images

Olivia and Harry were together for nearly 2 years, before they announced in November that they’d made the “amicable decision” to part ways.

Robert Kamau / GC Images

Don’t Worry Darling costars seem to have kept things pretty civil, with reports claiming at the time of the split that they’ll remain “ Since calling off their romance, thecostars seem to have kept things pretty civil, with reports claiming at the time of the split that they’ll remain “ close friends .”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

However, it seems Harry’s recent rendezvous with Em Rata may have thrown a spanner in the works.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

For context, Emily — who is also newly single since filing for divorce from her husband in September — is known to be “ friendly ” with Olivia, and they’ve been photographed hanging out on numerous occasions in the past.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

It’d probably be a stretch to claim that the two are BBFs, however, they were spotted by fans dancing together in the VIP section at one of Harry’s concerts in Paris in June when Olivia was still with Harry.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

And on top of that, they were seen sitting together more recently at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on March 12 — just two weeks before Emily was linked with the singer.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair

So, along with reports that Emily and Harry have been pals for “ a while ,” insiders are now claiming that the model is having to put in the work to earn Olivia’s “forgiveness.”

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage,

“This is a betrayal,” the source told Page Six this week, adding that Em is “begging her for forgiveness.”

Frazer Harrison / WireImage

Of course, it’s important to note that neither Harry or Emily have publicly addressed the PDA moment, and so it isn’t exactly clear what the nature of their relationship is for now.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

But what we do know is that Emily has talked openly in recent months about prioritizing casual dating, making it clear that she’s not actively looking for a serious partner.

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

In fact, on an episode of her High Low podcast in January, Em emphasized that lurking paparazzi have made it hard for her to enjoy casual meet-ups, admitting: “It feels pretty weird to be watched.”

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

“I do think that there is this kind of thing of any time I'm seen with somebody, people are like, ‘Oh, they're in a relationship’ and it's like, ‘What if I'm just spending time with somebody?’ I haven't been dating for a relationship,” she said.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

“My life feels really full, which has made dating really interesting and fun because I’m doing it for the experience, not because I’m looking for the next boyfriend. I’m just enjoying myself,” she continued.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The author added that in past experiences paparazzi pictures have completely “screwed up” potential romances because they “got out there too fast and the pressure of it all became so heightened.”

Mega / GC Images

Well, we’ll have to wait and see if Emily and Harry’s romance comes to fruition.

Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images

More on this