Emily Ratajkowski stuns in teeny tiny bikini for Savage X Fenty fashion show

Emily Ratajkowski is strutting her stuff.

The 30-year-old model was spotted participating in Rihanna's third Savage X Fenty fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, donning a barely-there pink bikini.

The bottom half of the swimsuit had a high waistline while the top half had no straps. Ratajkowski completed her ensemble with leopard-print heels and golden jewelry while she wore her hair in braids.

The skimpy getup put her toned figure on full display as she walked down the runway for the highly anticipated event.

The runway performance was made even more impressive by the fact that only six months ago, the star gave birth to her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear. She shares the little guy with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Several other high-profile stars were present for the event, including professional skateboarder Nyjah Imani Huston, musicians Daddy Yankee and Ricky Martin and late-night host James Corden.

The fashion show was announced by Rihanna, 33, just last week, per the New York Post's Page Six.

A news release obtained by the outlet described the show as "combining fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture."

"Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 highlights the newest assortment of styles through subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting, and filming techniques," it continued.

While Ratajkowski is the first famous model confirmed to hit the runway for the event, the release promised an "all-star" cast of "models, actors, performers, and more."

Previous shows have included celebrity models like Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato, Erika Jayne, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Lizzo and more.

Musicians like Halsey, Migos, Travis Scott and Normani have performed at the event in years past.

Ratajkowski announced the birth of her child on Instagram in March.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life," she captioned a photo showing her cradling her little one.

Ratajkowski did not reveal the gender of her child, which is in line with previous comments she made during her pregnancy.

