Emily Wasley Selected as Author for Fifth National Climate Assessment

WSP USA adaptation and resilience expert identified to contribute to the premier U.S. report on climate change science, impacts and response.

SAN FRANCISCO, September 22, 2021 /3BL Media/ - The U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) has selected Emily Wasley, climate risk, adaptation and resilience practice lead for WSP USA, as an author for the Fifth National Climate Assessment (NCA5).

This week, during Climate Week NYC, Wasley joins numerous other leading subject matter experts from all levels of government, and the private, academic and non-profit sectors at a three-day intensive author kick-off meeting. Collectively, they will build out the foundational report that covers topics ranging from earth systems and climate trends to water, energy, ecosystems and the built environment, to response actions including adaptation and mitigation.

Wasley will contribute her technical knowledge and many years of experience leading climate-risk analysis, mitigation and resilience research and projects to the chapter on adaptation and resilience. Prior to joining WSP, she served as adaptation science program manager at USGCRP from 2011-2015.

“It is a true honor to have been selected to serve in the role as chapter author for NCA5,” Wasley said. “I will be joined by so many other experts who I have worked with in the past and others who I look forward to connecting with through this process. When partnering with our clients to assess current and future impacts of climate change on a national and regional level, the NCA is the science-based ‘state of the union’ resource we use as our foundation. I look forward to continuing the legacy of past authors to present the science in a way that best supports the needs and priorities of decision makers.”

The Congressionally mandated National Climate Assessment is the nation’s preeminent body of research analyzing the impacts of global climate change on the United States. Development of the report is coordinated by the USGCRP—an interagency program established by Presidential initiative in 1989 and comprising 13 federal agencies—to assist “the Nation and the world to understand, assess, predict and respond to human-induced and natural processes of global change.”

To ensure a transparent, policy-neutral and widely accessible and accepted report, the process offers opportunities for public participation and involves reviews by federal agency experts, the general public, as well as external peer review by a panel of experts established by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Wasley has partnered with government entities, utilities and Fortune 50 to 500 corporations to institutionalize climate considerations into existing risk management, business continuity and sustainability efforts. She serves as president of the Board of Directors for the American Society of Adaptation Professionals and is a steering committee member for Women in Climate Tech, fellow to the American Security Project and a Blue Endeavors Ambassador. She holds a master’s degree in environmental and natural resources policy from George Washington University.

