Emily Williamson: Plaque to honour RSPB founder to be unveiled

Emily Williamson started the Society for the Protection of Birds, which later became known as the RSPB, in 1889

A plaque honouring the "inspirational" founder of the RSPB charity is due to be unveiled in her birthplace.

Emily Williamson set up the group in 1889 to campaign against the slaughter of birds, whose feathers were used to make hats.

The fashion craze was driving some species towards extinction.

RSPB chief executive Beccy Speight said she hoped the plaque in Lancaster would inspire "a new generation, willing to protect nature and revive our world".

Appalled by the slaughter of birds, Mrs Williamson invited a group of women to her home in Didsbury, on the outskirts of Manchester, to discuss how to put a stop to the plumage trade.

The then-34-year-old asked those who had assembled to sign a pledge to "Wear No Feathers", a request which would have proved very unpopular at the time.

But it was from that meeting that the Society for the Protection of Birds, later known as the RSPB, would bloom and would see her pledge become law 30 years later.

On 1 July 1921, the Importation of Plumage (Prohibition) Act was passed, banning the import of exotic feathers and saving many species from extinction.

The fashion craze was driving some species, such as egrets and great-crested grebes, towards extinction.

The RSPB, which is now the UK's largest conservation charity, said its founder "had not been celebrated by history" and her contribution had been "left out of the conservation narrative".

Ms Speight said she was "delighted" they could "take a moment to reflect on the history of our incredible organisation and the inspirational women who started it all".

"I hope that as well as honouring Emily, this plaque inspires a new generation, willing to protect nature and revive our world," she added.

Prof Melissa Bateson says her link to Emily Williamson was "an extraordinary coincidence"

The unveiling has been planned for the day before Mrs Williamson's birthday by her great, great-niece Prof Melissa Bateson.

She said she and her late scientist father Prof Patrick Bateson were unaware they were related to Mrs Williamson until an author informed them about their connection.

She described it as "an extraordinary coincidence", adding that she had "loved birds since I was a small child".

"As a woman involved in the scientific study of birds, I feel a very strong connection with Emily and am hugely proud of what she managed to achieve and the legacy she has left."

A statue of Mrs Mrs Williamson is due to be unveiled at Fletcher Moss Park later this year.

