Emily's Forecast for Thursday, September 14, 2023
On and off showers will continue through early Saturday with pleasant, fall-like temps. More storms are in the forecast next week!
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
Investors are betting that the Federal Reserve won't hike interest rates at its next meeting.
TBH, these smell so good that you can forgo that perfume spritz.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak's final season premiere week finds fans fuming over 'garbage' puzzle.
The Aces' defense showed out, Sun have a record 3-point night and other takeaways from the first night of the 2023 WNBA playoffs.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1.
Vegan, bleach-free and packed with plant-based ingredients, reviewers say it tackles everything from oil to coffee splatters.
Gannett news outlets are hiring reporters to follow specific pop stars for upwards of $100K a year. Critics want the company to put its resources elsewhere.
The debate over vaccines and masks makes a comeback as liberals and conservatives jostle over pandemic narrative.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Iowa receiver wasn’t exactly shy in voicing his opinion about a non-pass interference call that led to an interception.
Jake Fischer is back from Manila and he rejoins Dan Devine in Brooklyn to talk about the NBA passing a new rule to prevent teams from resting their stars, the results from the FIBA World Cup and LeBron James trying to recruit a team of superstars to go to the Olympics in 2024.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
If anything, the era of NIL and the transfer portal is leveling the playing field at the top of college football.
The flowy, flattering top is a great way to upgrade your wardrobe for fall.
Comfy, breathable and oh-so-versatile — stock up on a few just in time for fall.
UAW's contracts with the Big Three automakers are set to expire at midnight on Thursday. A strike would cut motor vehicle output by about 30%, according to one estimate.
The Hey Dewy wireless cool mist humidifier coddles my dry skin in the most perfect way.
With a three-year pause set to end next month, experts are divided on whether the economy resuming loan payments will hamper growth or put the economy back on a more sustainable trajectory.
Aaron Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, vowed to "rise again" in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.