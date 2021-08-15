Eminem's daughter seemingly calls out rapper for keeping her adoption secret

Eminem's daughter Stevie seemingly accused the rapper of keeping her adoption a secret until after her biological father's death.

Stevie, who goes by he/she/they, made the accusation in a TikTok video last week, according to the Daily Mail. The video has since been taken down.

Stevie's biological parents are Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott and the late tattoo artist Eric Hartter. The two had Stevie during a break up between Scott and Eminem.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper adopted Stevie in 2005. Scott and Eminem got remarried in 2006, but divorced again later that year.

EMINEM'S 19-YEAR-OLD CHILD COMES OUT AS NONBINARY

Stevie revealed in their TikTok video that when Hartter died in 2020 somebody sent them an article and they confronted their grandmother.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm sorry they wouldn't tell you about him," Stevie recalled their grandmother saying.

Stevie came out as bisexual in 2017 and recently revealed they are nonbinary.

They made the announcement in a TikTok video.