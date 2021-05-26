Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade gives off intense summer vibes in latest bikini snap

Julius Young
·1 min read

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is ready for the summer.

The 25-year-old shared a bikini snap to Instagram on Tuesday, donning a simple white two-piece ensemble which she accented with a pastel blue bucket hat that still allowed her brunette locks to cascade over her right shoulder.

"Ready for allllll the summer days," Jade – whose full name is Hailie Jade Scott Mathers – captioned the artistic double-mirror selfie.

It didn’t take long before the daughter of hip hop legend Eminem, 48, was inundated with comments gushing over the easy-going pic, with one fan quickly noticing the "double angles from the mirrors!!!"

EMINEM'S DAUGHTER HAILIE MATHERS IS DAD'S TWIN IN NEW PIC

"Love it!" said another fan, while one commenter issued the pun, "Slim Lady," clearly playing off of Eminem’s alter ego, Slim Shady.

EMINEM'S DAUGHTER HAILIE SCOTT SHOWS OFF FIT PHYSIQUE IN BIKINI SNAPS

"So you got a workout routine for us to follow orrrr…" another fan inquired while looking for Jade’s secret to maintaining her svelte physique.

Last year, Jade teased that some fitness tutorials were on the way but admitted that she was "slowly" getting backing the swing of a workout routine.

EMINEM'S DAUGHTER HAILIE SCOTT OPENS UP ABOUT HER CLOSE RELATIONSHIP WITH FAMOUS DAD

"As things are starting to get a bit less chaotic/anxious i’m going to try to slowly get back into somewhat of a routine & start sharing that with you!" she wrote in May 2020. "Not exactly sure what that will look like yet but at the very least i will be pushing my butt to workout!"

Jade's mother is the often-referenced Kim Scott, 46. Eminem also has two other adopted daughters.

