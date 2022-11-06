Eminem speaks about his love of hip-hop at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction
Eminem speaks about his love of hip-hop during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Dr. Dre recalls his first reaction to then-unknown Eminem in the late '90s. The producer inducted Eminem into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, 2022.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 class includes Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar and Carly Simon.
Rodrigo appeared in place of Simon, who was unable to attend the ceremony. Olivia Rodrigo Covers Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Watch Alex Young
