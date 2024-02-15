Emirates adds more flights to Australia, resumes Adelaide connection

Emirates says it will increase its service to Australia to 77 flights per week in 2024. Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

Emirates is set to ramp up its services connecting the Middle East to Australia, the airline has announced, as it is looking to reach pre-pandemic capacity by the end of the year.

From October 1, Emirates will be upgrading its second daily flight from Dubai to Brisbane to accommodate more passengers, the airline said.

From October 28, the carrier will add flights to Adelaide in southern Australia again. Further connections between Dubai and Perth are to follow in December.

In total, Emirates will ramp up its Australia operations to 77 flights per week in 2024, according to the airline.

Overall, weekly capacity to Australia will be upgraded to an additional 6,900 seats, "further serving growing demand for international travel through Dubai and beyond to the airline’s global network of over 140 destinations."

Emirates currently operates 63 weekly flights to Australia, to Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, according to the carrier.