Emirati officials announce new plans for world's fair site

·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emirati officials Monday revealed plans to repurpose the Expo 2020 site in Dubai that received millions of visitors between October and March.

At a press conference at the site's exhibition center, officials announced the property would be transformed into Expo City Dubai, an environment-friendly city housing businesses and other tenants.

“Expo City Dubai will offer everyone, families, youth, students, tourists ... opportunities to experience rich, diverse, educational, fun and cultural attractions,” said Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer at the Expo site.

The pandemic-delayed world’s fair in the United Arab Emirates closed after eight years of anticipation, over $7 billion in investment, 240 million hours of labor and six months of festivities.

The new city will be accessible only by pedestrians, buggies and bicycles, said Ahmed Al-Khatib, chief development and delivery officer.

The pavilions of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan, Brussels and others will be preserved. Al-Khatib said 80% of the existing assets of Expo 2020 will be “retained and repurposed.”

The gigantic Al Wasl dome, known as the beating heart of Expo 2020 that attracted visitors including artists and heads of state, will also be preserved.

The new development will play an integral role in the 2040 plan advocated by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to double the size of the city.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Al-Maktoum said Expo City Dubai will be a hub for economic activity.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia violence in Oromia: 'Villages full of dead bodies'

    Eyewitnesses tell the BBC they were left helpless as innocent citizens were slaughtered.

  • Saudi crown prince visits Egypt ahead of Biden Mideast trip

    Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Cairo on Monday on the first leg of a Middle East tour that comes ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to the region next month. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt received bin Salman at the airport, a courtesy to the de-facto leader who is a steady financial backer of the Egyptian government, according to the Egyptian presidency. The Saudi crown prince, who is commonly referred to by his initials MBS, will then depart to Jordan for talks with its monarch, King Abdullah II, also a close ally of Saudi Arabia.

  • UPDATE: Authorities ID man, woman shot dead at Oxnard Transportation Center

    A man and woman died in an apparent double shooting Sunday morning at the Oxnard Transportation Center.

  • Saudi Crown Prince Makes Regional Tour Ahead of Biden Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardSaudi Arabia’s de facto ruler arrived in Egypt, beginning a rare regional tour that will also seek to build bridges with former rival Turkey. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Eg

  • I've Spent $20,000 on Home Repairs in the Past 3 Years. Here's How I've Managed

    When my husband and I sat down to crunch numbers and figure out how much house we could afford, we made a rule -- to always have enough money in our savings account to cover a year's worth of living costs, plus extra money to pay for home repairs.

  • Belgium hit by protests, strikes over cost of living

    STORY: Unions said around 80,000 people had joined the protest. Train services were running, partly to allow protesters to converge on the capital.Brussels Airport said it could not allow passenger flights to depart because the industrial action extended to security personnel. Local public transport was running minimal services.Inflation hit 9% in June in Belgium, mirroring sharp price rises elsewhere largely because Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hit grain supply and caused the cost of energy to spike.Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Belgian workers were better protected than their counterparts in most other European Union countries because wages were indexed to inflation.He told public broadcaster RTBF the government had extended measures to reduce sales tax on gas, electricity and fuel until the end of the year.

  • York woman sentenced for hiding grandmother’s remains in freezer for Social Security benefits

    Cynthia Black has been sentenced to maximum of 23 months with probation for hiding her grandmother's remains in a freezer to collect Social Security.

  • Ukrainian government reports on how many Ukrainians have already been deported to Russia

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 19:56 Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy Prime Minister, has said that Russia has deported about 1,200,000 Ukrainian citizens, including 240,000 children, to Russia.

  • Bitcoin skids under $20,000 in Minsky Moment for crypto: ‘Psychologically for a lot of people, this is galling’

    ‘Bitcoin has already broken down [and is] now seeing significant downside follow-through,’ says Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies. Bitcoin believer Yves Lamoureux of Lamoureux & Co., though, thinks ‘bitcoin is fine.’

  • Delgado quit Congress to be Hochul’s No. 2. Now he actually needs to win.

    A primary loss by New York’s lieutenant governor would leave Hochul to run for her first full term alongside a Democrat she did not pick — and one whose politics could make the general election more challenging.

  • Inflation may not be as bad as you think — or it could be 3 times worse

    The Federal Reserve doesn't just look at the Consumer Price Index, and neither should you.

  • Kurt Russell Thanks Kate Hudson For Making Him 'The Luckiest Father in the World'

    There is something so sweet about the relationship between Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson. She’s not his biological daughter, but he stepped up to be the father she needed growing up after her biological father Bill Hudson became estranged from the family. Hudson made sure to honor him on Father’s Day because Russell showed up […]

  • India fines Reliance for not promptly disclosing 2020 Facebook deal

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator on Monday fined Reliance Industries and two of its compliance officers for violating fair disclosure norms during Facebook's $5.7 billion investment in its digital unit in 2020. In April 2020, Meta's Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms, aiming to allow WhatsApp to offer payments services to millions of small businesses. The deal helped billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance slash its heavy debt load.

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi celebrates birthday with cake in court

    Although detained by Myanmar’s military government on a slew of charges, ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was able to hold a small birthday celebration during a court appearance Monday, a legal official said. Suu Kyi, whose elected government was overthrown by the army in February last year, turned 77 on Sunday. The military’s seizure of power met with widespread resistance and some U.N. experts now describe Myanmar as being in a civil war.

  • Turkish Cypriots must curb migrant arrivals to Cyprus, EU says

    A European Union official says breakaway Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus must help stem the arrival of asylum seekers whose numbers have shot up this year.

  • BBC Africa Eye expose: Chinese man held over racist videos

    He was filmed using Malawian children to make personalised videos, some of which included racist content.

  • Texas Republican party adopts far-right position that homosexuality is ‘abnormal’

    Delegates at biennial convention also approve platform declaring that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected

  • ‘Lightyear’ earns $51 million in opening weekend, but can’t unseat ‘Jurassic World’ for No. 1

    “Lightyear” did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters: Pixar’s first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its debut weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

  • A younger Indian rival believes it can beat Shopify everywhere in the world

    Shopify, the online store builder for e-commerce companies, has been around for almost 16 years, making it one of the oldest firms in the segment. Born as late as 2020, during the pandemic, Dukaan is already confident of beating Shopify anywhere in the world. The Canadian behemoth, meanwhile, has faced “a serious performance problem,” according to Dukaan co-founder and chief technology officer Subhash Choudhary.

  • Saudi Stocks Briefly Erase Year’s Gains as Oil, Equities Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardSaudi Arabian stocks briefly erased the year’s gains on Monday before rebounding strongly as bargain hunters stepped in following steep recent losses.The Tadawul All Share Index dro