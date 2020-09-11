EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Just Reported Half-Year Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Investors in EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.5% to close at UK£11.18 following the release of its half-year results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of UK£78m and statutory earnings per share of UK£0.36 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that EMIS Group is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following last week's earnings report, EMIS Group's four analysts are forecasting 2020 revenues to be UK£158.4m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 6.8% to UK£0.45. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£158.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.40 in 2020. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of UK£12.22, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic EMIS Group analyst has a price target of UK£13.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£11.16. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting EMIS Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 0.4% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 20% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, EMIS Group is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards EMIS Group following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that EMIS Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

