EMIS Group's (LON:EMIS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

EMIS Group plc's (LON:EMIS) dividend will be increasing to UK£0.18 on 17th of May. This will take the annual payment from 2.6% to 2.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

EMIS Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, EMIS Group was paying out 76% of earnings, but a comparatively small 61% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 12.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 73% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

EMIS Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was UK£0.11, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.35. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that EMIS Group has grown earnings per share at 8.7% per year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payments look pretty sustainable with good earnings coverage and a reasonable track record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

