What Is EML Payments Limited's (ASX:EML) Share Price Doing?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$3.24 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$1.53. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether EML Payments' current trading price of AU$1.58 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at EML Payments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in EML Payments?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 56.07x is currently well-above the industry average of 30.5x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that EML Payments’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of EML Payments look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. EML Payments' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in EML’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe EML should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EML for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for EML, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into EML Payments, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with EML Payments, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in EML Payments, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

