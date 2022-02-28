Emles to Donate All ETF Creation Fees to Support Aid to the People of Ukraine

Emles to Donate All ETF Creation Fees to Support Aid to the People of Ukraine

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022

<legend role="h2">Emles<span>Advisors Calls on the Investment Community to Follow Suit</span></legend>

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emles Advisors LLC ("Emles") announced today that it will match all creation fees collected through June 28, 2022, to support the dire humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The Emles donation will match 100% of creation fees collected across the firm's suite of exchange-traded funds (ETF) to the Red Cross to help support civilians affected by the armed conflict through Ukraine's Constitution Day on June 28, 2022.

The idea for the initiative began when the firm recognized the Emles Federal Contractors ETF's (FEDX) holdings of federal defense and security contractors may attract increased investor attention and interest.

"Emles Advisors stands firmly behind Ukraine and its people during these difficult times, and we view it as our responsibility to take a stand against unprovoked Russian aggression," said Portfolio Manager Yevgeniy Shelkovskiy, CFA, CAIA. "We implore the rest of the investment community to follow suit and take action in any way possible."

  • Emles Federal Contractors ETF (FEDX)

  • Emles Made in America ETF (AMER)

  • Emles @Home ETF (LIV)

  • Emles Luxury Goods ETF (LUXE)

  • Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (REC)

  • Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS)

About Emles Advisors LLC
Emles Advisors is an asset manager dedicated to developing unique, differentiated investment strategies for retail investors, financial advisors and institutional clients. Founded by Gabriel Hammond and Dave Saxena, the Emles team combines its collective experience, ingenuity and thoughtful research to provide investors with creative solutions to meet today's investment challenges. Please visit www.emles.com for more information.

Disclosure
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value.

The Funds are non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. This may increase the Fund's volatility and cause the performance of a relatively smaller number of issuers to have a greater impact on the Fund's performance

Global events such as the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19), terrorist attacks, natural disasters, social and political discord or debt crises and downgrades, among others, may result in market volatility and have long term effects on both the U.S. and global financial markets.

Contact:
Matt Yemma
myemma@peaksstrategies.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emles-to-donate-all-etf-creation-fees-to-support-aid-to-the-people-of-ukraine-301491933.html

SOURCE Emles Advisors

