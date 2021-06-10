Emma Coronel Aispuro: Wife of El Chapo pleads guilty to drugs charge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Coronel Aispuro in 2019
Ms Coronel Aispuro, pictured at her husband's trial in 2019, is accused of helping him run the Sinaloa cartel

The wife of infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán has pleaded guilty to a range of charges including conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs.

Appearing in court in Washington, Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, admitted helping Guzmán run the Sinaloa drugs cartel and assisting in his prison escape in 2015.

She could face life in prison and be fined up to $10 million (£7.1 million).

Guzmán, 63, is currently serving a life sentence in Colorado for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Authorities say the Sinaloa cartel was the biggest supplier of drugs to the US.

Coronel Aispuro appeared in court wearing a green jumpsuit and white face mask to enter her plea before US District Judge Rudolph Contreras.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and engaging in financial dealings with the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Coronel Aispuro - who made a plea agreement - also admitted to playing a role in her husband's escape from prison in 2015.

A striking moment

Analysis box by Tara McKelvey, White House reporter
Analysis box by Tara McKelvey, White House reporter

Her voice was quiet but clear in the courtroom. Throughout the hour-long proceeding, she spoke in Spanish and her words were translated into English by an interpreter (I listened to her speak from outside the courthouse, via a telephone conference call).

It was a striking moment: I had met Coronel, one of the most powerful women in narcotrafficking, in New York and watched her smile at photographers as they flocked around her outside the courthouse where her husband was standing trial.

She has now confessed to her own guilt as a participant in the cartel and afterwards the judge made it official.

"I find you guilty as charged," he told her.

A few minutes later, the phone line to the courtroom was disconnected, marking the end of an era for her and for those who have followed her life in the narcotrafficking world.

Guzmán's trial in 2019 heard shocking revelations about his life, from drugging and raping girls as young as 13 to carrying out the cold-blooded murders of former cartel members and rivals.

Coronel Aispuro, a former beauty queen, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Washington DC in February and charged with conspiring to distribute 5kg or more of cocaine, 1kg or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 1,000kg or more of cannabis, as well as aiding and abetting.

Prosecutors accused her of helping Guzmán to traffic drugs between 2012 and 2014 by relaying messages, and then continuing to deliver messages while visiting him in a Mexican prison after his arrest in February 2014.

Guzmán was sprung from Mexico's maximum-security Altiplano prison via an elaborate tunnel escape. His sons bought a property near the prison, and smuggled in a GPS watch, giving diggers his exact location. Guzmán escaped by riding a specially adapted small motorcycle through the tunnel.

Court documents said Coronel Aispuro was allegedly involved in planning another prison escape for her husband before he was extradited to the US in January 2017.

Who is Emma Coronel Aispuro?

Coronel Aispuro is a dual US-Mexico citizen, a former beauty pageant winner, journalism student and the mother of twins with Guzmán. According to previous interviews given to US media, she first met him at a dance when she was 17 and he was 49.

She attended nearly every day of her husband's three-month trial in New York, during which she heard not only grim accounts of murder and rape, but also claims that he had spied on her and other mistresses.

Ms Coronel Aispuro
Ms Coronel Aispuro was arrested in February

She came under the media spotlight during that trial.

In one instance, she appeared to laugh during the tearful testimony of one of Guzmán's mistresses. On another day she and Guzmán wore similar velvet jackets, which many people interpreted as a show of solidarity.

She remained supportive of Guzmán throughout, saying at the end of the trial: "I don't know my husband as the person they are trying to show him as, but rather I admire him as the human being that I met, and the one that I married."

Guzmán came from a poor family in Sinaloa state, north-west Mexico. His organised crime business grew so big that he entered Forbes' 2009 list of the world's richest men at number 701, with an estimated worth of $1bn (£709m).

Recommended Stories

  • Drug kingpin El Chapo's wife to plead guilty to U.S. charges

    The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, is expected to plead guilty on Thursday in federal court in Washington, where she has been accused of helping her husband run the Sinaloa cartel of smugglers, court records show. Coronel, who prosecutors say played a key role in Guzman's 2015 escape from a Mexican prison, is slated to appear for a virtual hearing at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras. Attorneys for Coronel could not be immediately reached.

  • Wife of 'El Chapo' could face decade in U.S. prison after guilty plea

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, on Thursday pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court to helping her husband run the Sinaloa cartel, charges that could lead to more than a decade in prison. Clad in a green jumpsuit and wearing a white face mask, Coronel appeared before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., and pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and engaging in financial dealings with the Sinaloa drug cartel. As part of her plea agreement, she also admitted to conspiring to helping her husband escape in 2015 from Altiplano, a Mexican maximum security prison.

  • Wife of drug kingpin El Chapo pleads guilty to federal charges

    Emma Coronel Aispuro is being held without bond and will be sentenced in September.

  • Sinkhole at Mexico farm swallows more land, eats at house

    A large sinkhole that appeared in late May in a farm in central Mexico has already grown larger than a football field authorities say it is likely to continue expanding. The Mexican government has sent in soldiers to keep people 2,000 feet (600 meters) away from the edge of the hole, which is 50 feet (15 meters) deep.

  • TikTok at the G7: Sea shanty singers welcome leaders

    What does TikTok's viral sea shanty video have in common with the G7 summit?Global leaders are descending upon the British coast in Cornwall while police and security prepare for the arrival so are the Bryher's Boys: eleven men, aged in their mid-50s to mid-70s, who specialize in the traditional seafaring songs.[Bryher's Boys Band Leader, Trevor Brookes, Saying]"Having the G7 sited here in Cornwall is a fantastic opportunity to plug in to the culture of Cornwall. Cornwall has a tradition of these sort of songs, they were sang to galvanize men. It comes from the days of sailing when there was a lot of manual hard labour, so turning a capstan to bring up a chained anchor, hauling on ropes to pull in sails and shift yard arms and things."Sea shantys have been having a pop culture moment thanks to a Scottish postman who went viral after performing his rendition of the 19th century song "Wellerman" on TikTok.This pop re-mix of his song reached number one in the UK music charts and he has reportedly been offered a record deal."The 'Wellerman' song is a great song and thanks to that guy Nathan Evans who put that out on TikTok. It went viral as we all know and lots of people suddenly said 'Hey, there's something here with sea shanties', they're not just for old fogies sitting down making nets on a wharf side."Bryher's Boys were invited by Reuters to perform ahead of the G7 summit.It's their first opportunity to perform live since March 2020 and they even wrote G7 themed lyrics to mark the moment, on Reuters' request.Next up will be the International Sea Shanty Festival festival - which will be streamed online and hopefully a return to normal live performances very soon."We do it because we love it. It's a passion for all of us, we enjoy singing, we enjoy performing and putting smiles on people's faces. And as I say, it's a job for life, there's no escape."

  • Detroit Lions' no-name WR corps could get boost from Victor Bolden, Quintez Cephus

    Two young Detroit Lions wideouts, one who spent parts of the past 2 years on practice squad and one a 2020 5th-round pick, have impressed this spring.

  • Keleher Pleads Guilty in Corruption Probe

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Julia Keleher, the embattled former education secretary of Puerto Rico who oversaw the island’s response to Hurricane Maria, has pleaded guilty to two federal conspiracy charges in a wide-ranging corruption probe that scrutinized her business dealings while leading […]

  • Astonished birders spot bear in a nest ‘four stories’ up a tree

    Birders and naturalists observing great blue herons in Ontario, Canada, were astonished Tuesday to discover that a black bear had climbed high up the narrow trunk of a tree to access a heron nest.

  • Kanye West and model Irina Shayk spark dating rumors after being spotted vacationing together in France for his birthday

    Irina Shayk previously dated actor Bradley Cooper for four years and shares a daughter with the "Hangover" star.

  • Stash houses, desert rescues: Cops in Texas border towns say their jobs have changed as crossings surge

    Outsiders may think "the sky is falling" on the Texas border as crossings surge, say local cops, but their towns are safe, even if their jobs have changed.

  • Why Teachers Should Help Students Develop Strong, Positive Identities

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. No matter the subject they teach, all educators share a common cause: supporting students to build agency and purpose. To accomplish this goal, they must give students the opportunity to holistically develop their identities. With a […]

  • Matt Nagy: Justin Fields has “rip your heart out” mentality

    Reporters were able to watch Bears practice on Wednesday and their dispatches suggested that it was a much better day for one of their quarterbacks than the other. Numerous reporters made note of strong throws by rookie Justin Fields, including a deep ball down the sideline to Damiere Byrd that seemed to earn throw of [more]

  • 15-foot sinkhole opens up in parking lot of business in NJ

    A large sinkhole disrupted business in a community in New Jersey on Tuesday.

  • 'Good Morning Britain' receives 2,000-plus complaints over 'unvaccinated friends' debate

    There were 2077 complaints about the show.

  • 3 Tickets To Paradise

    A mysterious woman is released from prison by the FBI and set loose with a DEA agent to find a lost treasure of gold bullion lost during the Spanish American War. With the help of a Mexican policeman, the three set off on an adventure like no other - guns, snakes, bandits, cartel and double crossing partners!

  • UFC 263 ‘Embedded,’ No. 3: ‘I’m not your friend’

    Get a behind-the-scenes look at the featured fighters during UFC 263 fight week.

  • Belal Muhammad knows Demian Maia won’t ‘fold or break’ at UFC 263

    Belal Muhammad isn't expecting an easy night at the office at UFC 263, even if he's facing a 43-year-old version of Demian Maia.

  • Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads guilty to US charges

    The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in the U.S. and admitted that she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, appeared in federal court in Washington and pleaded guilty to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The 31-year-old was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and has been jailed since then.

  • G7 summit - live: Johnson says he will not disagree with Biden on ‘anything’ as leaders meet face-to-face

    Latest developments ahead of world leaders’ meeting

  • Argentina president accused of racism by claiming Brazilians ‘came from the jungle’

    Alberto Fernandez later apologised for his comments