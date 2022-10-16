Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in 'The Crown,' says the royal was 'queer' in many ways

Emma Corrin (left) on April 10, 2022 in London, England, and Princess Diana (left) on a tour of Canada in 1983. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT, Bettmann

Emma Corrin said Princess Diana was "so queer" in many ways during an interview with The Sunday Times.

The British actor, who identifies as non-binary, played the late royal in season 4 of "The Crown."

They also touched on the upcoming fifth season, which will see Elizabeth Debicki take over as Diana.

Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in "The Crown," said the royal was queer in "so many ways" in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

The British actor, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, is set to star alongside Harry Styles in the upcoming Amazon Prime film "My Policeman." The actor became a household name when they starred as the late Princess of Wales in season four of "The Crown."

During their time on the Netflix show, Corrin, 26, dramatized Diana's early, yet turbulent, years within the royal family after marrying Prince Charles in 1981.

The season delved into the breakdown of Diana's relationship with Charles and the start of her eating disorder.

But with the upcoming fifth season on the horizon – set to air on Netflix on November 9 – Corrin touched on how they viewed Diana during a conversation with Lotte Jeffs for The Sunday Times.

In the interview, Corrin shared that "in many ways Diana was so queer" because she was an "other" within the royal family and embraced "outsiders" throughout her life.

Emma Corrin played Diana on season four. Netflix

The comments were made after Jeffs noted that Corrin and Kristen Stewart are two queer actors who have taken on the task of playing Diana. Stewart depicted Diana in the 2021 biopic "Spencer," directed by Pablo Larraín, which received global acclaim.

In season five of "The Crown," Diana will again be portrayed by another Australian actor, Elizabeth Debicki.

Netflix tweeted a statement from Debicki, 32, in August 2020 when the casting news was released about how she felt it was a "privilege" to have the opportunity to play the late princess.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in season five of "The Crown." Netflix

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," she said. "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Debicki costars in the upcoming season alongside Dominic West, who is taking over the role of Prince Charles from Josh O'Connor.

During the interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin was asked what they made of Debicki portraying Diana.

"She's lovely, but we haven't actually talked that much about Diana," Corrin said. "I think she's aware that I'm here if she ever wanted to ask a question, though."

Representatives for Corrin and Debicki did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider