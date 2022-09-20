Emma, a devoted steed, and a headscarf: a groom's personal goodbye to Queen Elizabeth

Emma, Queen Elizabeth's fell pony, stands by as the funeral procession passes at Windsor - Aaron Chown/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The late Queen's groom paid a personal tribute to her yesterday, looping her riding headscarf through the saddle of her favourite pony Emma as they said farewell.

Terry Pendry, who worked as stud groom and manager to Her Majesty The Queen for 25 years, held the reins of Queen Elizabeth's fell pony in one of the most moving scenes on the day of her funeral.

Mr Pendry was seen bowing his head on the Long Walk, Windsor, in a final salute to the boss he came to know well, often riding together and building a respectful friendship based on their mutual love of horses.

Terry Pendry bows his head. The headscarf can be seen on the sadde - Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

The late Queen riding Emma at Windsor with Terry Pendry - TV/Shutterstock

The Queen had ridden Emma for more than 20 years, last doing so in July. She rarely wore a riding hat, preferring to tie one of her distinctive headscarves around her.

Mr Pendry, who later attended the service at St George's Chapel as part of a congregation made up of the Queen's family, friends and loyal staff, said the pony might have had a "sixth sense" that its mistress would not be coming back to her.

Queen Elizabeth's two remaining corgis, Sandy and Muick, stood outside the castle for their last sight of the coffin.

The gesture of placing the headscarf on Emma's saddle echoes the personal touches of Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, when his grooms placed his riding crop, gloves and a pot of sugar lumps on his carriage.

There were personal touches at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral too - Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA

Mr Pendry told MailOnline: "The Queen always rode with a white sheepskin saddle, it was her favourite, so I made sure Emma had that on as well.

"Then for the finishing touch I put Her Majesty's Hermes headscarf on the saddle. It was her favourite and had the horses and carriages printed on it.

"Less is more if you ask me. I could have put her riding crop and gloves, but I just thought the headscarf was the perfect touch."

He added: "The Queen adored Emma and rode her for more than 20 years so it was only right she should have been there, and she behaved impeccably.

"I think she probably had some sort of sixth sense that Her Majesty wouldn't be riding her any more and she did her proud by standing there so respectfully."

The Queen last rode Emma on July 18, two days before she left for her summer retreat at Balmoral.