Emma Raducanu at the Met Gala: Briton underlines her new superstar status in New York

Raducanu wore a black and white printed silk twill top and skirt by Chanel - GETTY IMAGES

Emma Raducanu, the British tennis sensation, further embellished her global superstar status on Monday night by turning heads at the Met Gala - the most prestigious fashion event of the year.

The newly crowned US Open champion received a last minute invitation to the fundraiser at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and arrived in a white and black printed silk twill top and skirt made by Chanel.

The 18-year-old, who was in school uniform just three months ago, also wore Tiffany earrings and rings as she rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in sport, music, fashion and film.

Marketing experts say that through on-court winnings and brand endorsements, Raducanu could earn £100m in her career and is currently the most marketable athlete in Britain.

Monday night’s event was co-chaired by Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue magazine, and attendees included Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez.

There was also a strong tennis cohort, with Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez - the 19-year-old Canadian who was beaten by Raducanu in the final, all in attendance.

Other Britons on site included James Corden, Dominic Cooper and Brooklyn Beckham.

The Telegraph understands that the youngster, who is not old enough to drink alcohol in America, was seated at a table with actresses Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, Margaret Qualley and Whitney Peak.

Also alongside her was 13-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams, who was wearing Chanel too.

Raducanu’s appearance at the star-studded event came as new details emerged about how she celebrated her historic US Open victory.

After becoming the first British woman to win a major title in 44 years, Raducanu’s team ordered sushi and champagne to her hotel suite and stayed up until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Raducanu received a last-minute invite - GETTY IMAGES

Tim Henman, who was in New York on media duties for Amazon Prime UK, was invited along and told the Daily Mail: “After Emma had done all her commitments and photos we all climbed into a minibus.

“Someone put on Sweet Caroline and I've got this great video on my phone of everyone singing along to it.

“It was a very special night, and a real privilege to be invited and be there.

“We reminisced and talked about everything that has happened in the past few weeks.

“I don't think I left until 4.45am, it was such a happy occasion and everyone really enjoyed themselves.”

Raducanu on Good Morning American on Monday

On Monday, Raducanu was up early to appear on America’s biggest breakfast shows, Today and Good Morning America - which each have more than three million viewers.

As a mark of how significant her victory is being seen in the United States, Raducanu was interviewed on Good Morning America by George Stephanopoulos, one of the best-known and highest paid news anchors in the country, who just weeks ago was sitting down with US President Joe Biden to discuss the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Dressed in blue jeans, a white cardigan and a chunky gold chain-link necklace, Raducanu looked relaxed as she explained how she still hadn’t checked her phone, and that she was focused on “enjoying the moment”.

Raducanu is expected to fly back to the UK this week, where she has received a wave of invitations to other glitzy events.

Lewis Hamilton also attended the event in New York - GETTY IMAGES

Plans for her return have yet to be finalised, but Downing Street is understood to be involved in discussions with tennis bodies about a potential reception.

The Telegraph also understands that the Duchess of Cambridge, a keen amateur tennis player who has been closely following the teenager’s astonishing success, would like to meet Raducanu in person.

The Rugby Football Union and England & Wales Cricket Board have confirmed that she would be invited for international fixtures, while the Football Association is also in talks about an upcoming Wembley fixture to mark the success of Raducanu, along with the Olympians and Paralympians in Tokyo.

She has also been invited to walk the red carpet at the premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, at the Albert Hall later this month.

While Monday night’s display shows she is growing more comfortable in front of photographers’ flashbulbs, Raducanu expressed her excitement at seeing her face on a billboard earlier in the day.

After finishing the morning broadcasts, Raducanu stepped out onto the streets of New York and posed with a new Nike advertisement showing the moment she won the Championship.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “Sightseeing in NY. Never thought I would see this... coolest thing.”