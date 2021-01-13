Emma Roberts welcomed her 1st child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

Olivia Singh
emma roberts garrett hedlund
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund share a son. John Shearer/Getty Images; Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

  • Emma Roberts confirmed in August 2020 that she was expecting her first child, a son, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. 

  • She gave birth to her son, named Rhodes Robert Hedlund, in late 2020.

  • The two actors were first seen together in 2019, following Roberts' split from "American Horror Story" costar Evan Peters.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Emma Roberts, 29, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, 36.

In June 2020, Us Weekly reported that the two stars were going to be parents. Roberts confirmed the news in late August, posting photos of herself holding her belly and revealing that she's expecting a baby boy. She gave birth later in the year.

It's unclear when or how the two stars met, but they've been linked since 2019.

Keep reading for a complete timeline of Roberts and Hedlund's relationship.

March 20, 2019: Us Weekly reported that Roberts split with on-again, off-again boyfriend and fiancé Evan Peters and started dating Hedlund.

emma roberts garrett hedlund july 2019
Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts seen in Los Angeles, California on July 31, 2019. BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old," a source told the publication.

A source told E! News that Roberts and her "AHS" costar ended their relationship not long after Valentine's Day. 

E! News also said that at the time, Roberts and the "Triple Frontier" star had "gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet."

Hedlund previously dated "On the Road" costar Kirsten Dunst from 2011 to 2016.

March 31, 2019: Roberts and Hedlund were photographed showing affection while out and about.

garrett hedlund and emma roberts august 2019
Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts seen in Los Angeles, California on August 10, 2019. BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In late March 2019, they were pictured holding hands in New York City.

May 6, 2019: Roberts spoke about the difficulties of dating in Hollywood during a cover story for Cosmopolitan.

emma roberts met gala may 2019
Emma Roberts in May 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

"I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended," she said in response to the interviewer asking about her split with Peters.

"It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can't have a private moment," Roberts said.

She added: "Because of Twitter and Instagram, there's a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you're doing and no one knows the real story. That's hard."

September 25, 2019: Months later, Roberts shared a similar comment about dating in an interview with Los Angeles magazine.

emma roberts november 2019
Emma Roberts in November 2019. Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

"Relationships are hard enough between two people, let alone two people and the entire internet," she said.

Roberts continued: "People say, 'Why's it so hard for celebrities to have relationships?' My answer? 'Do people photoshop their face over yours with your boyfriend?' It's just a weird thing. Hey, I get it: When I was growing up, I was obsessed with celebrity couples. It's just not as fun when it's you."

January 2020: A source told Us Weekly that the actors were "having fun and enjoying each other" and not discussing getting engaged or married.

emma roberts garrett hedlund august 15 2019
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund seen in Los Angeles, California on August 15, 2019. BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious," the source said

At the start of 2020, Roberts and Hedlund were also seen hugging and kissing in Beverly Hills, California. 

June 2020: Us Weekly reported that Roberts and Hedlund were expecting their first child together.

emma roberts garrett hedlund january 2020
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund seen in Los Angeles, California on January 12, 2020. BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

At the time, neither star had publicly commented on their relationship or the pregnancy reports.

Roberts' mother, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed the news on her Instagram, but the account was deleted shortly after.

Vogue UK went on to refer to Roberts as a "pregnant star" in an interview published in late August about her beauty routine. 

That same month, the couple was also spotted wearing face masks and picking up coffee in Los Angeles.

August 30, 2020: Roberts confirmed the news, revealing that she and Hedlund are expecting a baby boy.

emma roberts garrett hedlund instagram pregnant august 2020
Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts in an Instagram photo posted in August 2020. Emma Roberts/Instagram

The actress wore a polka-dot maternity dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves in photos shared on Instagram of herself cradling her belly and sitting with Hedlund.

She captioned the post: "Me...and my two favorite guys," followed by two blue-heart emojis.

January 12, 2021: Roberts confirmed that she gave birth to her son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

emma roberts baby instagram jan 2021
Emma Roberts posted her first photo of her son in January 2021. Emma Roberts/Instagram

TMZ was the first to report the baby news in late December 2020, followed by E! News

Roberts didn't comment on the birth of her son until the following month, when she posted a photo of herself cradling the newborn with the caption: "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡."

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Germany will have COVID curbs beyond January - health minister

    Germany will not be able to lift all coronavirus lockdown curbs at the beginning of February, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, stressing the need to further reduce contacts to fend off a more virulent variant of the virus. The German cabinet on Wednesday approved stricter controls on people entering the country after a national lockdown was last week tightened and extended to the end of January. "One thing is already evident: It will not be possible to loosen all restrictions on Feb. 1," Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday, adding it would take another two or three months for the effects of a vaccination campaign to kick in.

  • AOC: Nation Can Only Heal Once ‘Oppressed’ Southern States Are ‘Liberated’

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday night suggested that the United States can only heal once “oppressed” states in the south are “liberated.” The Squad member’s comments came during an Instagram live stream to her 8.3 million followers about the Capitol Hill riots and the effort to impeach President Trump. During the stream, she said that Democrats’ U.S. Senate wins in Georgia were a result of “multi-racial” and “multi-cultural” grassroots organization and a sign that “southern states are not red states, they are suppressed states.” “Which means the only way that our country’s going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states,” she said. “The actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people from economic, social, and racial oppression. That’s the only way.” . @aoc says “the only way” the country can heal is for the “actual liberation of southern states” from being Republican states. pic.twitter.com/GiAuDdDYBW — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 13, 2021 She also renewed her call for Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to resign or be replaced by Democratic challengers for heading efforts to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. She has accused Cruz of trying to fundraise off of his election challenge even as President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric mirrors that of Stacey Abrams, who has spent the years since her failed Georgia gubernatorial run campaigning against election security laws favored by Republicans, which she has argued are intentionally designed to disenfranchise voters of color. Just as Ocasio-Cortez insisted that southern states do not actually lean conservative, Abrams has insisted that she didn’t actually lose the gubernatorial contest to Republican Brian Kemp and has said his victory was simply the result of his manipulation of the voter rolls.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • FBI arrests New York 'Proud Boy' plotting second attack on the Capitol

    The man is the latest in a slew of arrests connected to the Capitol insurrection

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. 'establishment'

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, facing waning support from longtime backers and donors in the wake of the attack at the U.S. Capitol last week, defended himself in a newspaper column Wednesday, accusing the media and “Washington establishment” of deceiving Americans into calling him an “insurrectionist.” It marked the first time Hawley, 41, has publicly defended himself since the brutal attack on Jan. 6 when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol following the president's rally. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer, and lawmakers had to scramble for safety and hide as rioters rampaged through the building, delaying by hours the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

  • Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • 2 Virginia police officers face federal charges in Capitol riots

    One officer claimed the two were escorted by Capitol Police, but prosecutors say he wrote he "attacked the government."

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Democrats condemn effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in "California coup"

    California's Democratic Party condemned efforts to recall Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. The party referred to the petition to remove the governor as the "California coup" and compared the motivations behind the recall to those of rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol last week. The Sacramento Bee political reporter Sophia Bollag joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.

  • Trump asks those who believe in his 'agenda' to 'help promote peace in our country'

    Minutes after President Trump was impeached for the second time, the White House Twitter account posted a video message from the president, who called last week's Capitol riot "troubling" and "a calamity."During the five-minute message, Trump did not mention that it was his supporters who stormed the Capitol, with many breaching the building after Trump encouraged them to pressure lawmakers into overturning the results of the election."I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said. "Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement." He added that "no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag."There are more demonstrations planned in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and Trump said he is "asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Every American has the First Amendment right to "have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way," Trump continued, but "there must be no violence, no law breaking, and no vandalism of any kind." > pic.twitter.com/FIJbvCYGJ6> > -- The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies, high-profile group says

    The Biden administration should expand antitrust cases against Alphabet's Google and Facebook and encourage breaking up companies, according to a group whose founder is working with the president-elect's transition team. The American Economic Liberties Project, an influential Washington-based anti-monopoly group, issued a report with guidance for antitrust enforcers in the next administration. The group is led by Sarah Miller, who is working with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team and has been instrumental in making antitrust enforcement against Big Tech a mainstream issue.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Lindsey Graham seemingly takes a swipe at McConnell while solidifying opposition to impeachment

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has had a whirlwind of a week.After the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last Wednesday, he threw cold water on his Republican colleagues' Electoral College challenges, saying "enough is enough," which led to him getting harassed by Trump supporters at the airport. But just a few days later he was on a plane with President Trump en route to Texas for a border wall event. Most recently, he came out strongly against impeaching Trump.In a statement Wednesday, Graham echoed fellow Republican lawmakers who argue impeachment would only further divide the country, since Trump is heading out of office soon anyway.Graham criticized Democrats for moving forward with the "snap impeachment," accusing them of attempting a "do-over" after last year's impeachment, which ultimately stalled in the Senate. But he had sharp words for his own party, as well, saying that Republicans who "legitimize this process" are "doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party" since he thinks it would unfairly "demonize" Trump voters at-large because of the "actions of a seditious mob." Without naming him, Graham also appeared to take a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is reportedly pleased Democrats are impeaching Trump again. > .@LindseyGrahamSC makes clear again he's opposed to impeachment, saying it's "the last thing the country needs." > Also includes this line: "As to Senate leadership, I fear they are making the problem worse, not better." pic.twitter.com/RFavpMd5uC> > -- Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Erdogan hopes new Turkey-Greece talks will herald new era

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he hoped the resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece over maritime disputes would herald a new era, and he urged Athens not to escalate tensions in the region. NATO members Ankara and Athens announced on Monday they had agreed to resume on Jan. 25 long-suspended exploratory talks over disputed offshore rights in the Mediterranean, which brought them close to conflict last year. Turkey angered Greece and the European Union last year when it deployed a seismic survey vessel to waters also claimed by Athens.

  • Intense Israeli strikes in east Syria; region on high alert

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces as the region is on high alert. At least 57 fighters were killed and dozens were wounded, according to a Syrian opposition war monitoring group. A senior U.S. intelligence official with knowledge of the attack told The Associated Press that the airstrikes were carried out with intelligence provided by the United States — a rare incidence of publicized cooperation between the two countries over choosing targets in Syria.