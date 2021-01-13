Emma Roberts welcomed her 1st child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund share a son. John Shearer/Getty Images; Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Emma Roberts confirmed in August 2020 that she was expecting her first child, a son, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

She gave birth to her son, named Rhodes Robert Hedlund, in late 2020.

The two actors were first seen together in 2019, following Roberts' split from "American Horror Story" costar Evan Peters.

Emma Roberts, 29, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, 36.

In June 2020, Us Weekly reported that the two stars were going to be parents. Roberts confirmed the news in late August, posting photos of herself holding her belly and revealing that she's expecting a baby boy. She gave birth later in the year.

It's unclear when or how the two stars met, but they've been linked since 2019.

Keep reading for a complete timeline of Roberts and Hedlund's relationship.

March 20, 2019: Us Weekly reported that Roberts split with on-again, off-again boyfriend and fiancé Evan Peters and started dating Hedlund.

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts seen in Los Angeles, California on July 31, 2019. BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old," a source told the publication.

A source told E! News that Roberts and her "AHS" costar ended their relationship not long after Valentine's Day.

E! News also said that at the time, Roberts and the "Triple Frontier" star had "gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet."

Hedlund previously dated "On the Road" costar Kirsten Dunst from 2011 to 2016.

March 31, 2019: Roberts and Hedlund were photographed showing affection while out and about.

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts seen in Los Angeles, California on August 10, 2019. BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In late March 2019, they were pictured holding hands in New York City.

May 6, 2019: Roberts spoke about the difficulties of dating in Hollywood during a cover story for Cosmopolitan.

Emma Roberts in May 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

"I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended," she said in response to the interviewer asking about her split with Peters.

"It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can't have a private moment," Roberts said.

She added: "Because of Twitter and Instagram, there's a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you're doing and no one knows the real story. That's hard."

September 25, 2019: Months later, Roberts shared a similar comment about dating in an interview with Los Angeles magazine.

Emma Roberts in November 2019. Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

"Relationships are hard enough between two people, let alone two people and the entire internet," she said.

Roberts continued: "People say, 'Why's it so hard for celebrities to have relationships?' My answer? 'Do people photoshop their face over yours with your boyfriend?' It's just a weird thing. Hey, I get it: When I was growing up, I was obsessed with celebrity couples. It's just not as fun when it's you."

January 2020: A source told Us Weekly that the actors were "having fun and enjoying each other" and not discussing getting engaged or married.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund seen in Los Angeles, California on August 15, 2019. BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious," the source said.

At the start of 2020, Roberts and Hedlund were also seen hugging and kissing in Beverly Hills, California.

June 2020: Us Weekly reported that Roberts and Hedlund were expecting their first child together.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund seen in Los Angeles, California on January 12, 2020. BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

At the time, neither star had publicly commented on their relationship or the pregnancy reports.

Roberts' mother, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed the news on her Instagram, but the account was deleted shortly after.

Vogue UK went on to refer to Roberts as a "pregnant star" in an interview published in late August about her beauty routine.

That same month, the couple was also spotted wearing face masks and picking up coffee in Los Angeles.

August 30, 2020: Roberts confirmed the news, revealing that she and Hedlund are expecting a baby boy.

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts in an Instagram photo posted in August 2020. Emma Roberts/Instagram

The actress wore a polka-dot maternity dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves in photos shared on Instagram of herself cradling her belly and sitting with Hedlund.

She captioned the post: "Me...and my two favorite guys," followed by two blue-heart emojis.

January 12, 2021: Roberts confirmed that she gave birth to her son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

Emma Roberts posted her first photo of her son in January 2021. Emma Roberts/Instagram

TMZ was the first to report the baby news in late December 2020, followed by E! News.

Roberts didn't comment on the birth of her son until the following month, when she posted a photo of herself cradling the newborn with the caption: "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡."

