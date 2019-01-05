Emma Watson 'optimistic for a fairer future' as Golden Globes set to kick off most diverse awards season yet

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg presented an award at the Emmys, in September 2018. They will host the Golden Globes on Sunday night - Invision

A year ago they wore all black, taking to the red carpet under a cloud of sexual harassment claims enveloping Hollywood.

But now film and television stars are gearing up for the Golden Globes on Sunday night amid renewed optimism as leading ladies dominate the field in what marks the start of the industry's most most diverse awards season yet.

Emma Watson set the tone in a message to fans saying how "optimistic" she was for a "fairer future" in cinema one year on from backing the Time's Up movement.

The Harry Potter actress said she has been "so inspired" by the way people have come together "as part of this movement for change".

The campaign, launched last January by more than 300 actresses, writers and directors, was set up to provide legal funds for victims of sexual harassment in the workplace.

As of December, the campaign had received $22m (£17m) in donations, and the services of hundreds of volunteer lawyers.

In an Instagram post lauding the movement, Watson said: "the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future. 2018 was just the beginning."

Indeed, leading ladies are expected to dominate the 2019 award season, which also features unprecedented recognition for actors and actresses from minorities.

A scene from Black Panther, where Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther (left) takes on his nemesis Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B Jordan More

Black Panther, with its predominately black cast, surpassed Titanic to become the third highest-grossing film of all time. The pioneering comic adventure has been nominated for best film (drama) and best soundtrack, and the stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordan, and Sterling K Brown will present awards.

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee’s powerful true story of a black policeman in Colorado who successfully infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, is nominated for five awards – leading, along with A Star is Born, the drama categories. Crazy Rich Asians, the first Hollywood blockbuster to feature an Asian director and all-Asian cast, is nominated for Best Picture (comedy or musical).

The barrier-breaking film took $238 million worldwide at the box office, making it the most successful romantic comedy in years.

Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians, which was huge hit across the globe More

Constance Wu, who plays the lead, Rachel Chu, said the nomination showed there was power in projects that showed underrepresented communities.

“This is the goal not just for Asian-Americans but any under-represented group,” she said.